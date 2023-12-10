Next Year’s FAO Conference to be Hosted by Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Supreme Court ruled that the Rajapaksa brothers and other senior officials were responsible for the massive economic crisis in the island nation, the Colombo Gazette reported…reports Asian Lite News

Sri Lanka will host the 37th session of the Asia Pacific Regional Conference (APRC) of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in February, 2024.

The conference will enable ministers of agriculture and high officials from 46 member countries across the Asia Pacific region to discuss challenges and priorities related to food and agriculture, promoting regional coherence, Xinhua news agency reported quoting FAO as saying.

Sri Lanka Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said the gathering will provide a vital platform for regional collaboration, benefitting the agricultural landscape, fisheries sector and environment of Sri Lanka, as well as participating member countries.

According to the FAO, by hosting the event, Sri Lanka demonstrates the country’s dedication to the growth of sustainable agriculture, not just at home but across the region, and showcases its commitment to being partner in sustainable agricultural development.

In November, the Sri Lankan Supreme Court ruled that the Rajapaksa brothers and other senior officials were responsible for the massive economic crisis in the island nation, the Colombo Gazette reported.

The apex court has ruled that the Rajapaksa brothers–former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa–were among those responsible for the crisis that led the country to bankruptcy last year.

Notably, the crisis resulted in major street protests last year forcing the Rajapaksas to resign and give way to the appointment of a new administration led by current President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Supreme Court also found that former Central Bank Governors Ajith Nivard Cabraal and Professor WD Lakshman, former Finance Secretary SR Attygalle, former Presidential Secretary PB Jayasundara and the Monetary Board members of the Central Bank had violated the fundamental rights of the people, Colombo Gazette reported.

The ruling was delivered based on the majority view of the five-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya.

