No Reports of Indian Nationals Affected in Morocco Quake

Stating that it is in touch with the community, the Embassy of India in Morocco has said that till now there is no report of any of its nationals getting affected in the earthquake in the North African nation that has killed over 2,000 people.

The earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter Scale hit Morocco’s High Atlas mountain range on Friday at 11:11 pm local time at a depth of 18.5 km.

Issuing an advisory in the aftermath of the quake on Saturday, the Embassy of India in Rabat urged its nationals to reach out to them for any assistance.

“…till now, there is no report of any Indian national getting affected due to the earthquake. Embassy is in touch with the community members. They are requested to contact the Embassy of India on +212 661 297 491 for any assistance/guidance,” the advisory, posted on X, read.

The advisory also urged all Indian nationals in Morocco to “stay calm and adhere to the advisories/guidelines issued by the local authorities from time to time”.

The earthquake was felt in many cities across Morocco, including Rabat and Casablanca. Many houses collapsed in the cities of Taroudant and Marrakesh, local media reported.

Condoling the loss of lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered assistance to the North African nation as he opened the G20 Summit on Saturday.

“Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones,” he said, beginning the G20 address.

“May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time.”

According to the External Affairs Ministry, there are about 200-250 Indian nationals located in the city of Casablanca and a few families live in Marrakesh and Tangier.

Most of them are engaged in business or trade activities, or work in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

There are no direct flights between India and Morocco but connections to Casablanca are available via Europe, the UAE and Qatar.

Eiffel Tower Goes Dark in Honor of Morocco’s Earthquake Victims

The lights of Eiffel Tower in Paris were turned off on Saturday in tribute to victims of Morocco’s earthquake, the media reported.

“The Eiffel Tower has just been extinguished in tribute to the victims of the earthquake in Morocco!,” TFT Morocco posted on X in the wee hours on Sunday.

The death toll from a strong earthquake that struck Morocco on Friday night has surpassed 2,000, according to country’s interior ministry.

“There is destruction everywhere,” Eyewitnesses near the High Atlas mountains were quoted as saying by CNN.

According to USGS, the temblor was the most deadliest to hit the North African country in decades.

The quake measuring 6.8 on the Richter Scale hit Morocco's High Atlas mountain range on Friday at 11:11 p.m. local time at a depth of 18.5 km.

The earthquake was felt in many cities across Morocco, including Rabat and Casablanca. Many houses collapsed in the cities of Taroudant and Marrakesh, local media reported.

