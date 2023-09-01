Over 1200 Afghan Refugees Return To Kabul From Pakistan

In order to ensure that their medical requirements were swiftly met as part of the repatriation procedure, several returnees required medical treatment due to illness…reports Asian Lite News

Over 1,269 Afghan refugees, according to the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, arrived in their country from Pakistan on Wednesday via Spin Boldak in Kandahar province, reported Khaama Press.

Officials in Spin Boldak said that around 1,200 Afghan migrants had returned from Pakistan, with 116 former inmates having been freed from Karachi jails.

144 families willingly chose to return to Afghanistan as part of the repatriation initiative.

The returning Afghan migrants were referred to the offices of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees after registering and submitting the necessary paperwork for processing, Khaama Press reported.

These groups were crucial in helping the returning citizens with their adjustment and reintegration processes.

In order to ensure that their medical requirements were swiftly met as part of the repatriation procedure, several returnees required medical treatment due to illness.

According to sources, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation of Afghanistan estimates that 50,000 Afghan refugees had been returned to their country from Iran in the previous month, reported Khaama Press.

These refugees arrived in the nation via the Silk Road and the Islam Qala border crossing, according to information posted by the Ministry on its social media network X (previously Twitter).

Of these, 2,652 crossed the country through the Islam Qala border crossing while 46,838 refugees returned along the Silk Road. 569 of them have been forwarded to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for additional help.

This repatriation wave continues a rising trend of Afghan refugees being ejected from Iran and Pakistan or returning willingly.

The severe humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and the escalating poverty levels have resulted in increased migration and challenges with regards to unemployment and residency issues in neighbouring nations. This has resulted in some migrants returning to Afghanistan voluntarily.

Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the majority of Afghans have sought migration due to security reasons, prosecution, lack of job opportunities and the economic situation amid a severe humanitarian crisis in the country.

Earlier this month, Afghan refugees in Pakistan expressed concern over continued detentions by the country’s police, Afghanistan-based TOLO News reported.

They said the Pakistani police asked them for bribes after arresting them. An Afghan refugee in Pakistan said, “The refugees who lack visas in Pakistan are being detained by the police. Some of these refugees have been returned to Afghanistan and some are being released based on money,” TOLO News reported.

The Afghan refugee said, “In recent times, the Pakistan police have been treating the Afghan refugees with improper conduct and they even search the houses of the people.”Taliban’s consul in Karachi, Abdul Jabar Takhari, said that more than 40 Afghan refugees have been released from prisons in the Sindh province of Pakistan.

Takhari said that the refugees had been arrested due to the lack of legal documents. He said, “Around 44 Afghans were released from various prisons in Sindh province of Pakistan and they have been taken to the country via Chaman,” according to TOLO News report. (ANI)

