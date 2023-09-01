Saudi Crown Prince Defers Pakistan Visit

Zain Qureshi is the son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi who is currently facing a case of cipher leak under the Official Secrets Act, reported ARY News…reports Asian Lite News

The upcoming visit of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to Pakistan has been delayed for unspecified reasons, The Nation reported.

Prior to his trip to India to attend the G20 Summit, the Saudi Crown Prince was reportedly intending to visit Pakistan on September 10, according to The Nation, a daily newspaper based in Lahore, Pakistan.

According to The Nation, the Saudi Crown Prince has also can­celled his visit to India and will not be attending the G-20 summit. However, after con­sultations between the Saudi and Pakistani governments, the visit to Pakistan has now been postponed.

Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, acknowledged in a brief statement that the visit was being rescheduled and that the new dates will be mutually decided by the two parties.

Pakistan was eagerly awaiting the Saudi Crown Prince.

The Saudi Crown Prince’s most recent trip to Pakistan was in February 2019, which was hosted by former PM Imran Khan, The Nation reported.

PTI leader barred from flying

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) barred Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zain Qureshi from flying to Dubai as his name was placed on the Exit Control List (ECL), reported ARY News on Thursday.

Zain Qureshi, son of former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reached Lahore International Airport to fly to Dubai via a flight from an international airline but was not allowed to board the flight by the FIA Immigration officials.

Zain Qureshi is the son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi who is currently facing a case of cipher leak under the Official Secrets Act, reported ARY News.

Earlier, the FIA stopped over 200 suspected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers from leaving the country.

Moreover, the Federal Investigation Agency made it even more difficult for the PTI leaders and its workers who were allegedly involved in the May 9 riots, reported ARY News.

On May 9, this year, former PM and PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested from inside the High Court in Islamabad by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the charges of corruption in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust, which he owns alongside his wife, Bushra Bibi.

Following Khan’s arrest, his party called for demonstrations, which turned violent in many places. The administration resorted to a crackdown and many arrests were made across the country. The people accused in the May 9 violence are being tried at military courts.

According to the sources, FIA gave a list of over 200 PTI leaders and workers to the exit points of Pakistan including airports to stop them from leaving the country.

Moreover, a special court on Wednesday sent Shah Mahmood Qureshi to a 14-day judicial remand in a cipher case, according to Geo News.

The FIA produced Pakistan’s former foreign minister before the special court after the completion of his two-day physical remand. Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain conducted the hearing on the case.

Earlier this month, Qureshi was arrested by the FIA’s Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW) after a case was registered against him as Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar complained about him under Sections 5 and 9 of Official Secrets Act 1923 r/w 34 PP, Geo News reported. (ANI)

