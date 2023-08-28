Prigozhin’s Demise in Plane Crash Confirmed

The identities of all 10 people killed in the plane crash correspond to the manifest of the flight, the committee added on Sunday…reports Asian Lite News

Russia’s Investigative Committee confirmed that the Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin died in a plane crash in the Tver region near Moscow.

The identities of all 10 people killed in the plane crash correspond to the manifest of the flight, the committee added on Sunday.

“As part of the investigation into the plane crash in the Tver Region, molecular genetic examinations have been completed. Based on their results, the identities of all 10 victims have been established, they correspond to the list stated in the flight manifest,” the committee wrote on Telegram.

A private Embraer plane en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in the Tver Region last Wednesday, killing all 10 people on board, according to the country’s Ministry of Emergency Situations as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

According to the name list released by Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport, Wagner Group private military company’s leader Prigozhin was among the 10 victims.

ALSO READ-Putin orders Wagner fighters to sign oath of allegiance

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]