Pyongyang Dismisses US Warning, Asserts Strong Ties with Russia

The deeper military cooperation between the North and Russia has given rise to the prospect that Pyongyang could be receiving Moscow’s technical assistance for its long-range missile program…reports Asian Lite News

North Korea on Saturday said that its relations with Russia will remain strong despite the US warning against their arms transfers.

In a statement issued by a spokesperson for the North’s Foreign Ministry, Pyongyang also said the US should be accustomed to the new reality of growing relations between the reclusive nation and Russia, reports Yonhap News Agency.

On Friday in Seoul, visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said hat Russia is providing “technology and support” for North Korea’s military programs, as Pyongyang is believed to be trying to make yet another attempt to launch a military satellite.

Pyongyang said, “the irresponsible and provocative remarks of Blinken only escalate the dangerous political and military tension in the Korean peninsula and the region and, moreover, do not help relieve the US of its concern”.

The development comes after revelations that the North provided Russia with a large amount of munitions and weapons for use in the war in Ukraine under an arms deal apparently reached at the rare September summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The deeper military cooperation between the North and Russia has given rise to the prospect that Pyongyang could be receiving Moscow’s technical assistance for its long-range missile program.

Seoul officials said the North appears to be readying for a third attempt to launch a military spy satellite after failed attempts in May and August.

