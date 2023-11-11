Macron urges Israel to stop bombing Gaza

Macron says there was “no justification” for the bombing and saying a ceasefire would benefit Israel…reports Asian Lite News

Israel must stop bombing Gaza and killing civilians, French President Emmanuel Macron told the BBC in an interview published late on Friday.

Macron said there was “no justification” for the bombing and saying a ceasefire would benefit Israel.

He said that France “clearly condemns” the “terrorist” actions of Hamas, but that while recognising Israel’s right to protect itself, “we do urge them to stop this bombing” in Gaza.

When asked if he wanted other leaders – including in the United Sates and Britain – to join his calls for a ceasefire, Macron said: “I hope they will.”

Israel has faced growing calls for restraint in its month-long war with Hamas but says the Gaza-based militants, who attacked Israel on Oct. 7 and took hostages, would exploit a truce to regroup.

Speaking the day after a humanitarian aid conference in Paris about the war in Gaza, Macron said the “clear conclusion” of all governments and agencies present at that summit was “that there is no other solution than first a humanitarian pause, going to a ceasefire, which will allow [us] to protect… all civilians having nothing to do with terrorists”.

“De facto – today, civilians are bombed – de facto. These babies, these ladies, these old people are bombed and killed. So there is no reason for that and no legitimacy. So we do urge Israel to stop,” he said.

When a BBC anchor asked Macron if he wanted other leaders – including in the US and the UK – to join his calls for a ceasefire, he replied: “I hope they will.”

When asked whether Israel has broken international law in Gaza, Macron told BBC, “I’m not a judge. I’m a head of state”.

Macron added that it would be incorrect to criticise Israel, which is a “partner and a friend” of France, just a month after it was attacked.

However, Macron said Israel should stop bombing as it was creating “resentment and bad feelings” in the region that would prolong the war.

Following the French President’s request for a ceasefire, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu said nations should condemn Hamas, not Israel. “The crimes that Hamas [is] committing today in Gaza will be committed tomorrow in Paris, New York, and anywhere in the world,” the Israeli PM’s office statement read.

Israel launched an offensive in Gaza after Hamas fighters poured across the heavily militarised border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 240 hostages. Vowing to destroy the militants, Israel retaliated with bombardment and a ground campaign. According to the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, more than 11,000 people have been killed in Israel’s attacks

