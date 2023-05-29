Russia launches largest drone attack on Kyiv

Ukraine officials said that a wave of Russian drone attacks on the capital Kyiv left one person dead and sparked fires around the city, CNN reported on Sunday…reports Asian Lite News

Russia has launched its largest drone attack of the conflict yet on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv. The attack left one dead, CNN reported.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said a 41-year-old man died following the attacks while falling drone debris at a gas station injured a 35-year-old woman. Kyiv has been targeted several times this month but despite this, fatalities are rare.

Klitschko on Telegram said, falling drone debris also sparked fires in buildings across the capital.

Following the barrage, Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed Ukrainian air defences as “heroes.”

“You look up to destroy enemy missiles, aircraft, helicopters, and drones. Every time you shoot down enemy drones and missiles, lives are saved,” the president said.

According to CNN, as well as trying to intimidate Kyiv residents, Moscow may be using drone strikes to force Kyiv to expend valuable munitions shooting them down as well as get a sense of where air defences are.

Shahed drones cost roughly 20 times less than a missile and so for Russia are a cheap way to inflict damage.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Sunday ordered border security to ensure ‘fast’ Russian military and civilian movement into Ukrainian regions that are now under the control of Moscow, TASS, a Russian News Agency reported.

in his address on the occasion of Border Guards Day, Putin said, “Securing the border in close proximity to the field of operations is a separate and very important task. At the same time, it is vitally important to ensure fast movement of both military and civil vehicles and cargo, including food, humanitarian aid, and construction materials on their way to new constituent entities of the Russian Federation – the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics, and the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.” Putin also noted the necessity of close cooperation between border guards and other units of the Federal Security Service, the Armed Forces and the National Guard of the Russian Federation, as well as regional government bodies, reported TASS.

“I have great confidence in you, your professionalism and bravery, and know that you will do everything in your power to securely protect our Motherland’s borders from any threat,” Putin emphasized.

Russia to expel hundreds of German workers

Several hundred German civil servants and local employees of German institutions working and living in Russia will have to leave the country or lose their jobs in the next few days on orders from the Kremlin, which is drastically reducing Germany’s presence in the country.

The decision from the Russian Foreign Ministry means that from 1 June, there will be a tougher limit on the number of people Germany can send to Russia or employ there, whether in its Russian embassy or in institutions active in the fields of culture and education.

The information was revealed on Saturday by the German daily Süddeutsche Zeitung, which described the move as a “diplomatic declaration of war by Moscow” on Berlin.

The move will affect several hundred people. Among them are not just embassy and consulate officials, but employees of the Goethe cultural institute in the country, the German school, kindergartens and teachers working in Russian schools.

Both Germans and local Russian employees are affected, the ministry told AFP, without giving precise figures. While Germans will have to leave the country by 1 June, the Russians affected should not have to do so, but they will lose their jobs nonetheless.

The German Foreign Ministry described the Russian sanction as “a unilateral, unjustified and incomprehensible decision”.

