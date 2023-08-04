Russia seeks Turkey’s help for sending food to Africa

The mood for cooperation in this area with Turkey and other interested states was expressed,” Russian President’s office said in a statement…reports Asian Lite News

After terminating the United Nations-backed Black Sea Grain Initiative last month, Russia is looking at Turkey to facilitate unimpeded exports of its food and fertilizer to the world markets, in particular the starving countries of Africa and South Asia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan tried to work out on “reliable options” for the supply of Russian grain to African countries during their phone call on Wednesday. The two leaders also agreed that Putin would visit Turkey soon.

The Kremlin stated that Putin outlined Russia’s principled position in connection with the termination of package agreements on the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports and the unblocking of Russian food and fertilizer supplies.

He told Erdogan that the extension of the grain deal had “lost its meaning” in view of a “complete lack of progress” in the implementation of the Russian part of the agreement and Moscow would return to the deal as soon as all the obligations are fulfilled.

“It was emphasized that, taking into account the needs of the countries most in need of food, reliable options for the supply of Russian grain, including on a gratuitous basis, are being worked out. This issue was substantively discussed at the second Russia-Africa summit recently held in St. Petersburg . The mood for cooperation in this area with Turkey and other interested states was expressed,” Russian President’s office said in a statement.

Erdogan had been in talks with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the formation of secure corridors via the Black Sea for grain export long before the initiative between Russia, Ukraine and Turkey was signed in July 2022.

The grain deal allowed significant volumes of exports with the Ukrainian pilot vessels guiding the ships through the Black Sea, after which they headed out through the Bosphorus Strait, passing Istanbul, along an agreed corridor.

On Friday, besides stressing the need to “avoid steps that would escalate the Russian-Ukrainian war”, the Turkish President also spoke to Putin on the importance of the Black Sea initiative, which he considered as a “bridge of peace”.

“President Erdogan pointed out that stopping the grain withdrawal initiative across the Black Sea for a long time will not be in the interest of any party, and that the greatest harm will be inflicted on needy and low-income countries. He pointed out that grain prices, which fell by 23% during the validity period of the initiative, increased by 15% in the past two weeks,” Turkish Presidency stated after the phone conversation between the two leaders.

As reported by IndiaNarrative.com last week, Russia has promised to replace Ukrainian grain to the “most needy African countries” – both on a commercial basis, and in the form of gratuitous assistance.

Putin emphasised the Kremlin’s commitment to countries of the African continent during the Second Russia-Africa Summit held in Saint Petersburg on July 27.

