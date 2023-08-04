City centre Ajman hosts third edition of indoor run

The City Centre Ajman Indoor Run offers the participants the opportunity to partake in various race categories suited to their age and capabilities…reports Asian Lite News

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is delighted to announce the Third Edition of the City Centre Ajman Indoor Run, in collaboration with Endurance Sports Services and City Centre Ajman.

Taking place on August 6, 2023, this exceptional sporting event invites individuals of all ages to beat the summer heat and engage in a unique running experience within one of Ajman’s renowned malls.

The City Centre Ajman Indoor Run offers the participants the opportunity to partake in various race categories suited to their age and capabilities. The event comprises two main distances for adults: the 8km race, open to individuals aged 14 and above, and the 4km race, available for participants aged 8 and above. Additionally, there is an exciting 800m Junior race, specially designed for children aged 0 to 7. This inclusive approach ensures that everyone can join in the thrill and excitement of the event.

The race will commence bright and early at 6:00 AM, providing runners with a refreshing start to their day. With City Centre Ajman as the backdrop, participants will enjoy a safe and well-organized running environment, guided by the expertise of Endurance Sports Services. This collaboration between ADTD, City Centre Ajman and Endurance Sports Services, guarantees a seamless and memorable experience for all participants.

Registration for the City Centre Ajman Indoor Run will remain accessible until August 3, 2023. Interested individuals can secure their spot by visiting the official registration website at www.eevents.ae/ccaj.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “We are thrilled to invite runners and fitness enthusiasts to join us for the Third Edition of the City Centre Ajman Indoor Run. This event showcases our commitment to promoting an active and healthy lifestyle while offering a unique experience within the vibrant city of Ajman. We look forward to welcoming participants from across the UAE and beyond.”

“The City Centre Ajman Indoor Run is a testament to ADTD’s commitment to enhancing and fostering the role of community sport,” added Alhashmi. “We believe that sports and physical activities are integral to a healthy lifestyle, and we aim to encourage individuals to engage in such activities, even during the summer period. By organizing this indoor run, we provide a unique opportunity for participants to stay active while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of City Centre Ajman.”

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development would like to extend its sincere appreciation to the supporters and sponsors who have contributed to the success of this event over the years. These include the organizer Endurance Sports Services, the Hosting Sponsor City Centre Ajman, the Gold Sponsor Saudi German Hospital Ajman, the Hydration Sponsor Gulfa Water, and the supporters Ajman Police, Ajman Volunteer, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, Zayed Knights Team, and Infinity GYM.

Registration for the City Centre Ajman Indoor Run will close by end of day August 3, 2023.

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

