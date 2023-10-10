Saudi Affirms Support to Palestinians

The crown prince reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to working with international and regional stakeholders to halt the ongoing escalation…reports Asian Lite News

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held a phone conversation to address the military escalation in Gaza and its vicinity, as well as the deteriorating conditions endangering civilian lives and regional security.

The crown prince reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to working with international and regional stakeholders to halt the ongoing escalation and prevent its spread across the region. He emphasized the importance of upholding international humanitarian law and protecting civilians.

Furthermore, the crown prince underscored Saudi Arabia’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights to a decent life, the realisation of their aspirations, and the achievement of a just and lasting peace.

In response, President Abbas expressed his gratitude to the leadership of Saudi Arabia, acknowledging their steadfast stance and efforts in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their righteous cause.

