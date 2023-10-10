Arab FMs to Meet on Gaza Crisis

The meeting will be held at the request of Palestine and headed by Morocco, the current president of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level….reports Asian Lite News

Arab foreign ministers will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss ways to stop the ongoing conflict between Palestinians and Israelis, the Arab League (AL) has announced.

The meeting will be held at the request of Palestine and headed by Morocco, the current president of the AL Council at the ministerial level, the pan-Arab body stated.

Participants of the meeting are scheduled to discuss political action at the Arab and international levels to tackle the conflict, according to the AL.

Hamas on Saturday launched a surprise attack on Israeli towns adjacent to the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to launch retaliatory strikes on Gaza.

Israel’s state-owned Kan TV reported on Monday that the death toll from Hamas’ attack on southern Israel rose to more than 900.

The death toll and injuries from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip have risen to 687 and 3,726, respectively, according to the latest update by the Palestinian Health Ministry on Monday.

Gaza Under Siege

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have “more or less” restored full control over the border fence with Gaza, after it was breached by Hamas militants following its October 7 surprise attack, a military official said.

Addressing a briefing, IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said: “Looking towards the south, we have more or less restored full control over the border fence. Hopefully in the next few hours it will be final.”

Hecht said Israeli forces have secured communities around the border and have nearly completed evacuations in the area, adding that there were two small firefights overnight in the Sa’ad and Kissufim communities.

“We are focusing our offensive in the Gaza Strip and our airstrikes,” CNN quoted the spokesperson as saying.

In his address, Hecht also advised any Palestinians leaving Gaza to go to Egypt.

“I am aware that the Rafah crossing is still open,” the BBC quoted the IDF official as saying.

“Anyone who can get out, I would advise them to get out”.

On Monday, the IDF said that the military had regained control over all the communities in southern Israel.

In a separate statement on Tuesday morning, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) claimed that it has hit 200 Hamas and other militant group targets in Gaza in overnight airstrikes.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, UAE

Abdullah Calls Counterparts

UAE Foreign Minister H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has discussed the ongoing developments in the region over telephone calls with Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation; Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah, Foreign Minister of Kuwait; Eli Cohen, Foreign Minister of Israel; and Yair Lapid, leader of the opposition in Israel.

The UAE top diplomat reviewed with them the ongoing de-escalation efforts and underscored the importance of protecting civilians from the consequences of the current crisis.

During the telephone calls, Sheikh Abdullah stressed that the current situation requires urgent action from all active international parties to reduce tensions and prevent further deterioration of the situation.

He stressed the need to exercise the highest levels of wisdom, de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the region, which, Sheikh Abdullah said, can only be achieved through a comprehensive, just peace, and sustainable security.

The UAE foreign minister has met with his UK counterpart James Cleverly in London. He underscored the seriousness of the escalation that began in Gaza and its role in increasing tensions in the region and threatening its security and stability.

The two sides stressed the importance of coordination between all active international parties to contain the current crisis through all possible means and solutions, as well as to address all provocative actions that aim to destabilise the region and threaten its peoples.

ALSO READ: Arab League Chief in Moscow for Gaza Talks

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]