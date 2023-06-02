Saudi announces largest operational plan for Haj Season

The plan focuses on several main axes related to the strategic goals of the Presidency 2024 based on the Saudi Vision 2030…reports Asian Lite News

The General President of the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and Prophet’s Holy Mosque Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, announced the operational plan of the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques for this year’s Hajj season 1444 AH, the most extensive operational plan for the presidency, SPA reported.

The plan focuses on several main axes related to the strategic goals of the Presidency 2024 based on the Saudi Vision 2030, in the presence of the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah.

In his opening speech at the media forum, Al-Sudais said, “The operational plan for this year’s Hajj season is the largest in the history of the presidency, after the end of the Corona pandemic and the announcement of the return of Hajj pilgrims in the millions, per an integrated system of services prepared by the wise leadership.”

He added that this plan is an extension of the outstanding successes and long-term achievements that were laid down by the directives of the wise government led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH the Crown Prince, who closely follow all the services provided to the pilgrims.

In volunteering and humanitarian work, the General President stated that the Presidency provided more than 8,000 volunteer opportunities in the Two Holy Mosques in ten fields and more than 200,000 volunteer hours during the Hajj season.

To enhance the guiding role of the Two Holy Mosques, he stressed that the Presidency provides translation services, spatial guidance, and information for the pilgrims in 51 international languages across 49 stations.

The Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, spoke during the launch of the operational plan about integration and coordination between the Ministry of Hajj and the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet’s Holy Mosque in serving the pilgrims, especially with the return of the numbers of pilgrims into the millions, and providing the best services so that they perform their rituals with comfort and tranquility.

