Saudi FM, Cameron discuss Gaza ceasefire, aid

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron during his visit to London, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The two sides discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and surrounding areas, and the need to take the necessary steps for a ceasefire and to ensure the violence does not spread, the ministry said in a statement.

Prince Faisal stressed the importance of the international community, especially the permanent members of the UN Security Council, including the UK, intensifying efforts aimed at a ceasefire, as well as providing secure relief corridors to deliver humanitarian, food and medical aid to the Gaza Strip.

The meeting, which was held in the presence of the Saudi Ambassador to the UK, Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan, also reviewed relations between the two countries.

Cameron then held a working lunch in honor of the Saudi minister and his accompanying delegation.

