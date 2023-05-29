Sharjah Chamber dispatches trade mission to India

The high-profile delegation will visit Mumbai and New Delhi, setting up business forums and arranging meetings with Indian business communities to explore investment opportunities…reports Asian Lite News

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) embarks on a trade mission to India today to explore investment opportunities between the two nations and discuss potential areas for cooperation.

Organised by the Sharjah Exports Development Centre (SEDC), Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, will lead the mission, which is scheduled to run until 2nd June, 2023. Other officials joining the delegation include Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, SCCI; Ahmed Mohamed Obaid Al Naboodah, Board Member, SCCI, and Abdulaziz Mohammed Shattaf, Assistant Director-General of the Communication and Business Sector at the Chamber, as well as a contingent of leading manufacturers and traders from the emirate.

The high-profile delegation will visit Mumbai and New Delhi, setting up business forums and arranging meetings with Indian business communities to explore investment opportunities and foster joint economic partnerships.

While attending these forums and meetings, the SEDC delegation will highlight the benefits and opportunities of investing in Sharjah, detailing the incentives and facilities available to foreign companies wishing to establish businesses in the emirate.

Moreover, the delegation will encourage the Indian business community to invest in sectors that align with Sharjah’s economic vision, thus supporting its drive towards sustainable development across various sectors.

The trade mission reflects the chamber’s commitment to serving the business community, augmenting their operations, and bolstering the export of industrial and commercial facilities within the emirate of Sharjah.

It comes at a time when UAE-India bilateral relations are experiencing significant growth in various economic fields.

This upswing has been catalysed by the signing of numerous agreements and memoranda of understanding over the past few years, culminating in the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries.

The CEPA has facilitated a surge in trade exchange, eased trade restrictions, and amplified the flow of goods and services between the UAE and India. It has also activated primary export sectors and boosted industrial production in key areas. (WAM)

ALSO READ: Emirati Engineer named UAE Liaison for COP28

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]