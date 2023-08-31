UAE: 565 Firms Fined In ‘Fake Emiratisation’ Cases

The Ministry has ceased Nafis payments from nationals proven to have been involved in fake Emiratisation and recovered previous financial support. …reports Asian Lite News

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) revealed that 565 companies were proven to have hired a total 824 UAE nationals in fake Emiratisation jobs since mid-last year, saying it has initiated “the necessary legal and administrative action against them.”

Over 17,000 private establishments employ Emiratis, with the total number of nationals working in the private sector exceeding 81,000, marking the highest number of Emiratisation in the private sector in the country’s history.

“Fake Emiratisation is a clear violation of Emiratisation-related decisions and the regulations of the Nafis programme,” MoHRE said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The efficient tracking by the Ministry’s digital and field monitoring system, which was specifically designed to ensure that private sector establishments are meeting their commitments related to the Emiratisation decisions, has proven these violations.”

MoHRE added, “We are committed to enforcing Emiratisation policies and tracking violations that aim to undermine its objectives.

“Legal and administrative procedures have been taken against violating establishments, including degrading their categorisation within MoHRE’s systems, imposing fines ranging from AED20,000 to AED100,000, and potential referral to the Public Prosecution, based on the level of the violation.”

The Ministry has ceased Nafis payments from nationals proven to have been involved in fake Emiratisation and recovered previous financial support. “This move is in accordance with the UAE Cabinet Resolution No. 44 of 2023, which modifies some provisions of the Cabinet Resolution No. 95 of 2022 on penalties and administrative fines related to Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council’s (Nafis) initiatives and programmes,” MoHRE explained.

The Ministry expressed its appreciation for most private sector establishments’ “commitment to the targeted Emiratisation targets,” saying the public-private partnership “strengthens the country’s economic development objectives.”

MoHRE has called on members of the community to report any violations by contacting the call centre at 600590000 or using the Ministry’s smart app and website.

Emiratisation is considered fake when it is confirmed that a UAE national works in a nominal job without real tasks to meet the establishment’s required Emiratisation targets, and/or when an Emirati is rehired in the same establishment with the aim of circumventing data and benefiting from the relevant benefits of Emiratisation.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]