‘UAE Innovates’ to celebrate innovation & talent across country

The UAE government announced the launch of the “UAE Innovates 2023,” held in collaboration with Executive Councils across the country.

The 2023 edition will witness hundreds of events and activities during February.

Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs said that UAE Innovates 2023 will catalyse the nations endeavours in supporting innovation and sustainability, in line with the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in declaring 2023 the “Year of Sustainability”.

She stated that the nation-wide celebrations reflect the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, that the future belongs to whoever can imagine it, design it and implement it, adding that the event will also promote the culture of innovation in the UAE government and the wider community and highlight the impact of all innovations that will be presented and celebrated throughout the month-long event.

Al Hashimi further stated that UAE Innovates is the largest national event celebrating innovation and talents across the country with government and private sector entities.

Abeer Tahlak, Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation, touched upon new features of the UAE Innovates 2023, which will witness hundreds of in-person and virtual events, including competitions, presentations, and innovation hackathons across various regions within the UAE, adding that events during February will reflect the leadership’s vision in adopting and incorporating sustainability in vital sectors, primarily; innovation.

This year’s edition of the UAE Innovates Award 2023 will also have an additional category for the most sustainable innovative project, which is a special category included this year, in line with the UAE year of sustainability. In addition, the winners of the UAE Innovates 2023 Award will be recognised in a ceremony that marks the end of the event.

The representatives of the UAE Innovates Executive Councils have shared details of the events and activities planned by each of the emirates.

Mubarak Hamad Al Mheiri, Under-Secretary of Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge said, “We believe in the importance of collaboration to strengthen the culture of innovation, develop national capabilities, and enhance competitiveness and the ability to meet the requirements of national key sectors in the future. The active participation of various government entities in the activities of UAE Innovates 2023 reflects our commitment to help achieve the vision of our leadership, which considers innovation as a key pillar and the driving force behind the development of various sectors.”

Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of Dubai Executive Council, said, “The UAE is synonymous with innovation. From the ‘One Million Programmers’ initiative to the Museum of the Future and from metaverse strategies at the federal and local levels to the Dubai Program for Research and Development, the country has established itself as a capital of the future and a leading destination for innovators around the world.”

Al Basti added, “UAE Innovates, now in its eighth session and held under the patronage and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, is an embodiment of the country’s commitment to innovation. The UAE and its leadership in innovation, which has underpinned the country’s development over the past five decades, has contributed to high rankings across global innovation indices.”

Al Basti concluded, “Dubai’s experience in innovation, guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, is a story that deserves to be shared with the world. It represents an example of what innovation can achieve for humanity. We are proud of the wide participation of Dubai’s government entities and private sector companies in UAE Innovates 2023.”

Asma Rashid bin Taliah, Secretary-General of Sharjah Executive Council said, “There is a deep-rooted culture of innovation within the government of Sharjah, based on the vision and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which places science, knowledge and sustainable development at the heart of progress.”

“Within the general policies set by the Executive Council headed by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, all government entities work continuously to promote innovation, develop their services and launch initiatives,” he added. “The emirate’s government includes innovators and talents, who through their dedicated work and creativity, have contributed to the development of government services and the strengthening of Sharjah as an environment that fosters innovation.”

Muhammad Sorour Al Naqbi, Acting Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Umm Al Quwain, said, “UAE Innovates supports the National Innovation Strategy and contributes to enhancing the country’s position as a global innovation hub. It also motivates the public and private sectors as well as individuals to adopt innovative practices. Innovation has become a pillar of government work in the UAE, which embraces and applies the principles of innovation to seek solutions to challenges in creative ways.“

Dr. Mohammed Abdullatif Khalifa, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Ras Al Khaimah, said, “UAE Innovates represents an opportunity to celebrate the innovative achievements that support our national strategy to prepare for the future through conceiving and designing solutions to challenges and by promoting a culture of innovation across society. Our national economy, our global competitiveness, and our global position depend on our ambition and ability to build capabilities and realise our potential. Our leadership provides the ingredients for success so we can contribute to improving the quality of life and the prosperity of humanity.”

Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Court, said, “UAE Innovates has become an annual national occasion that celebrates innovators and highlights innovative projects that support the UAE’s vision and strengthen its competitiveness in sectors that serve humanity and national development.”

