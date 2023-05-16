UAE remains preferred choice for maritime investments

Ranked 3rd globally in facilitating seaborne trade, 7th in container handling capacity, and 12th in efficiency of seaport services; the nation continues to stay at the top of international charts, said Anders Østergaard…reports Asian Lite News

The Maritime Government Leaders Roundtable commenced the UAE Maritime Week 2023 in Dubai, under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI UAE). The event, attended by industry leaders, policymakers, and experts from various government and private sector organizations, highlighted the significant role of the maritime industry in the UAE and the Middle East.

Themed ‘The Roadmap for Unlocking Maritime Sustainable Opportunities’, the roundtable identified crucial issues affecting the sector and emphasised the latest trends, technologies, and innovations that will shape the industry’s future. The event also emphasised the importance of Public-Private Partnerships, industry-wide collaborations, and innovation to promote sustainable growth and development in the sector.

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launches ‘Blue Pass’ transformational project to reinforce a maritime business cluster



During the roundtable, Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, MoEI UAE, said, “Located at the crossroads of major trade routes, the UAE is a key enabler of global supply chain continuity. The nation has capitalised on this advantage through substantial investments in the development of top-notch port facilities, logistics infrastructure, and programs aimed at enhancing talent in the maritime industry. The country’s sustained investment in the sector is a clear indication of its vision for the future, and its efforts have paid off in cementing its position as a leader in the global maritime spectrum. The UAE’s proactive approach to creating an environment conducive to innovation and collaboration have further raised its rank as a significant player in the maritime world.”

Anders Østergaard, Secretary General of Emirates Shipping Association and CEO of Monjasa, said, “The capabilities of the UAE’s maritime sector are well known all over the world. Ranked 3rd globally in facilitating seaborne trade, 7th in container handling capacity, and 12th in efficiency of seaport services; the nation continues to stay at the top of international charts. These numbers would have been impossible to achieve without detailed discussions and careful planning of our strategies and initiatives to ensure success. As a result of our sustained efforts, the UAE has become a preferred destination for international maritime businesses seeking to expand their operations globally, by leveraging the strategic advantages of the Middle East and the wider Asia-Pacific region.”

The roundtable, moderated by Fazel A. Fazelbhoy, CEO, Synergy Offshore FZ LLE, and Chris Hayman, Chairman, Seatrade, provided a one-of-a-kind opportunity to analyse possible areas of expansion for the industry, and chart out details of the way forward for the sector in the UAE ahead of the COP28 scheduled to be held later this year.

Chris Hayman, Chairman, Seatrade, said, “The Maritime Government Leaders Roundtable has truly set the tone for the rest of the Week and events under its umbrella, including the Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East 2023. By facilitating discussions on key issues such as decarbonisation, digitalisation, talent development, maritime security, and sectoral growth drivers, the roundtable helped us identify areas where stakeholders can work together to address the challenges facing the industry. The perspectives shared have been enlightening and reassuring about the future of maritime.”

