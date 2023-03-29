UAE to double re-export in 7 years

The UAE cabinet approved 24 national initiatives aiming at doubling the UAE’s re-export by 100 percent within the seven coming years…reports Asian Lite News

The UAE Cabinet, chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved 24 national initiatives aiming at doubling the UAE’s re-export within seven years.

Sheikh Mohammed said, “Today, I chaired the Cabinet meeting in Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi, and we approved 24 national initiatives aiming at doubling the UAE’s re-export by 100 percent within the seven coming years, through benefiting from our 50 commercial offices around the world.”

He said this will be achieved by developing specialised areas in cooperation with local governments, establishing the International Trade Links Centre, launching supportive programmes and increasing foreign investments in the service sector.

“The meeting reviewed more than 19 initiatives to attract talents to the country. The UAE ranked second globally in Competent Senior Managers indicator. Our goal is to attract the best talents in the world, as we continue to empower and enable our Emirati talents and national cadres,” he said.

Sheik Mohammed noted, “We reviewed the results of the Higher Commission Free Trade Negotiations. We signed 4 international agreements with 4 countries. The positive impact of international agreements is reflected clearly on the numbers of the UAE’s foreign trade.”

The meeting also approved hosting the International Union for Conservation of Nature World Conversation Congress (IUCN) in 2025, which attracts more than 10,000 experts from more than 160 countries.

The UAE will remain a leading hub for sustainability, nature conservation and protection,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

The cabinet also approved the reformation of the UAE Council for Digital Wellbeing for three years, chaired by Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the reformation of the UAE Genomics Council, chaired by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Higher Commission FTA achievements

The Cabinet reviewed the achievements of the Higher Commission Free Trade Negotiations during 2022, which included the four comprehensive economic partnership agreements (CEPA) signed between the UAE, India, Israel, Indonesia and Türkiye, in addition to negotiations on new comprehensive economic partnership agreements with various trading partners.

The cabinet reviewed a report about the 2022 economic results of the UAE’s comprehensive partnership agreement with the Republic of India. The volume of non-oil trade between the two countries reached AED79.3 billion until end of September 2022, achieving 23 percent growth compared to the same period of 2021 and 133 percent growth compared to 2020. The volume of UAE non-oil exports to India recorded AED19.7 billion in the same period, with a growth rate of 12 percent compared to the same period in 2021 and 154 percent compared to 2020.

The meeting also reviewed the 2022 achievements of the Talent Committee, and the UAE’s remarkable rankings in the World Talent Ranking 2022 by IMD, along with the initiatives and programmes launched by the Commission, which included the implementation of about 19 initiatives.

New Federal Laws

The UAE Cabinet approved a new Federal Law to replace the federal decree law No. (16) of 2018 on Federal Government Real Estate Property. The new law aims at organising Federal Government properties, in line with the UAE vision.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved a new federal law to replace the Federal Law No. (26) of 1981 on Maritime Commercial law, through developing special legislation, allowing the foreign shipowners to registering the ship under the UAE flag, and to granting the country nationality to the ship in accordance with the country’s rules and requirements, and the best international practices.

The meeting approved a Federal Decree Law about reorganising the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), in addition to a ministerial decision adopting the UAE’s approach for aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (Drones) products and systems in the country.

IUCN

In addition, the meeting approved hosting the International Union for Conservation of Nature World Conversation Congress (IUCN) in Abu Dhabi in 2025, which attracts more than 10,000 experts from more than 160 countries, aiming at highlighting the country’s efforts in preserving nature and biological diversity. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi to implement this decision, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Child Protection Policy

UAE Cabinet reviewed during the meeting, the results of the implementation of the National Child Protection Policy in Educational Institutions, which aims to ensure children protection in educational institutions and create a safe and supportive school environment to protect children against occurrences that can threaten their survival and wellbeing in terms of physical, mental, intellectual, educational and moral health.

