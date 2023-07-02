UAE urges calm in France

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed its confidence in France’s ability to overcome current events…reports Asian Lite News

The UAE has expressed its full solidarity with the French Republic, stressing the importance of restoring calm, de-escalation, and respect for the rules and principles of law in France.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed its confidence in France’s ability to overcome current events, stating that France is regarded as a model country in prioritising the interests of its citizens.

The Ministry emphasised the UAE’s position in support of stability and security in France and the broader region and urged the protection of civil facilities and state institutions.

Hundreds more arrested

Protests that erupted in France in response to the killing of a 17-year-old by a police officer continued for a fifth night, The New York Times reported. Authorities arrested hundreds of people nationwide overnight Saturday and protesters clashed with police officers in riot gear.

Taking to his Twitter handle, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that 427 people had been arrested overnight on Saturday. On Friday, more than 1300 people had been detained in France.

He further said that 45,000 police officers were deployed nationwide on Saturday evening, a number similar to the night before, according to The New York Times report. A government minister said that the evening was calmer than the recent ones.

However, local media reported rioting, looting, and clashes in Marseille, the report said. Gerald Darmanin noted that the number of officers deployed across the nation was not increased and added that more officers were sent to control protesters in Lyon, Grenoble, and Marseille, The New York Times reported. Tensions remained high in France after the funeral of the 17-year-old by a police officer on Tuesday in Nanterre.

