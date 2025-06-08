Iran Warn E3

Iran warns France, Germany, and Britain of “strong reaction” if Tehran’s rights violated

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned France, Germany, and Britain that Tehran would respond strongly if its rights are violated.

He made the remarks in a post on social media platform X as the three European powers, collectively known as the E3, are reportedly seeking to present an anti-Iran draft resolution at the upcoming meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), accusing Tehran of non-compliance with the United Nations nuclear watchdog’s regulations.

If passed, the resolution would prepare the ground for the E3 to trigger the snapback mechanism against Tehran, a clause in a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers that would allow the other parties to re-impose all international sanctions if Iran fails to comply with the agreement.

Instead of engaging in dialogue with Tehran, “the E3 is opting for malign action against Iran at the IAEA Board of Governors,” the minister said.

He stressed that accusing Iran of violating the safeguards agreement with the IAEA based on “shoddy and politicized reporting” was “clearly designed to produce a crisis.”

Araghchi emphasised that Europe was considering making another “major strategic mistake,” warning that Iran would “react strongly against any violation of its rights,” the blame for which would lie “solely and fully with irresponsible actors who stop at nothing to gain relevance.”

Iran and the E3 have held several rounds of talks covering Tehran’s nuclear program and the removal of sanctions, among other issues, since September 2024. The three European states have, over the past months, been threatening Iran with triggering the snapback mechanism.

It comes as Iran and the United States have held five rounds of Oman-mediated indirect talks starting from April on Tehran’s nuclear program and the lifting of U.S. sanctions.

Travel Ban to US

Iran also condemned a new U.S. travel ban targeting citizens from several countries, including Iran, calling the move a “clear sign of deep-seated hostility toward Iranians.”

Iran’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, in a statement reported by state news agency IRNA, denounced the U.S. government’s decision, asserting that the restrictions target individuals solely based on their nationality and religion.

The ministry added that such policies reflect a discriminatory mindset and violate fundamental principles of international law, including the principles of non-discrimination and respect for human rights.

The statement called on the United Nations and international human rights bodies to publicly oppose Washington’s “unilateral and discriminatory measures.” It also affirmed that Iran would use all available means to protect the rights of its citizens and respond to the consequences of such actions by the U.S. administration.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Wednesday evening to ban travel from certain countries, citing national security risks. The White House said the proclamation, set to take effect on June 9, would fully ban the entry of nationals from 12 countries: Afghanistan, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Myanmar, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.