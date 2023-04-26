UK and India sign landmark research deal

The agreement will remove red tape standing in the way of major collaborations, while unleashing a raft of new joint research schemes.

The UK and India are signing a landmark agreement to collaborate on science and innovation, following a meeting between UK Science Minister George Freeman and Indian Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh.

The memorandum of understanding on research between the two countries will enable quicker, deeper collaboration on science between the two science powerhouses that will drive economic growth, create skilled jobs and improve lives in the UK, India, and worldwide.

The agreement will remove red tape standing in the way of major collaborations, while unleashing a raft of new joint research schemes aiming to deliver progress on some of the biggest issues facing the world, from climate change and pandemic preparedness through to AI and machine learning.

Programmes include the establishment of a new UK-India Net Zero Innovation Virtual Centre focusing on industrial decarbonisation and launching the first ever UK-India scientific deep sea voyage.

Britain’s Science Minister George Freeman and Indian Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh.

George Freeman, Minister of State for the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, said: “India is rapidly building on its phenomenal software and innovation sectors to become a global powerhouse in science and technology.

“With our extensive trading and cultural links, shared democratic values and interest in urgent global issues from green technology and agri-tech to biosecurity and pandemic preparedness, we have very strong platforms for deepening research collaboration.

“Today’s agreement is part of our programme of deepening UK collaboration with other global science superpowers on ground-breaking innovation and research, to help tackle shared global challenges. This partnership will grow the sectors, companies and jobs of tomorrow for the benefit of both our countries and the globe.”

Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said: “The UK and India are leading research nations and research partners from the ocean floor to outer space – via agriculture, health, decarbonisation and AI.

“Today’s landmark agreement is another big step in delivering the UK-India 2030 Roadmap. We’ll continue to bring our brightest minds and best tech together to forge a prosperous, clean and healthy fourth industrial revolution for future generations.”

