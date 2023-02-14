UK defence sector turns up in force at Aero India

This includes Air Vice-Marshal Richard Maddison of the Royal Air Force and British manufacturing giants such as Rolls Royce, BAE Systems, MBDA UK, Thales UK, Collins Aerospace and Leonardo…reports Asian Lite News

The UK defence sector has turned up in force at India’s premier air show, Aero India, in a demonstration of the strong intent to accelerate collaboration with India across research, development and training.

UK delegation supports ‘Atmanirbharta’ at Aero India and over the course of the week, the delegation will engage a range of Indian stakeholders to reiterate the UK’s ambition to not only make in India but also to ‘Create in India’, read British High Commission press release. The UK delegation will take discussions forward on key offers that are being explored for collaboration, such as a strategic partnership for a jet engine development programme and maritime electric propulsion technology.

The British companies at Aero India are: Rolls Royce, BAE Systems, MBDA UK, Thales UK, Leonardo, Smiths Detection, Strongfield Technologies, ASL, Reliance Precision and Ricardo, added the release.

The UK delegation, which is led by Minister for Defence Procurement Alex Chalk, comprises representatives from Government, military, and the defence industry.

This includes Air Vice-Marshal Richard Maddison of the Royal Air Force and British manufacturing giants such as Rolls Royce, BAE Systems, MBDA UK, Thales UK, Collins Aerospace and Leonardo.

The Royal Air Force (RAF) looks forward to welcoming the Indian Air Force (IAF) to the UK for exercise Cobra Warrior next month. This will be the first time that the IAF would be participating in the multilateral air combat exercise, which will see the participation of air forces from 17 nations, added the release.

Aero India 2023 showcased the strides India is making in defence and aerospace. It has brought together people from various countries who are showcasing their innovations. pic.twitter.com/EFL35j9LwL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2023

The delegation travelled to Bengaluru following their participation at the UP Global Investors Summit, of which the UK was a country partner, to unlock investment potential in India’s northern defence corridor.

“As we continue to build the UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, I’m hugely excited to attend Aero India – another key opportunity to demonstrate the UK’s commitment to developing strong bilateral relations and deliver on the 2030 Roadmap,” said Alex Chalk, Minister for Defence Procurement. (ANI)

ALSO READ-US, France slug it out eyeing orders for INS Vikrant

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]