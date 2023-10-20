Ukraine Gears Up for F-16 Fighter Jets Amid Regional Tensions

Yuriy Ignat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, said that Ukrainian pilots, currently undergoing simulator training, will start flights with instructors on real F-16 jets in several weeks…reports Asian Lite News

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said his country may receive F-16 fighter jets in the first half of 2024.

“Under the optimistic scenario, I think, it will be the first half of next year,” Kuleba said on Thursday.

Kuleba further said that the F-16 jets will be delivered to Ukraine after Ukrainian pilots complete the training courses and appropriate infrastructure is arranged, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Last week, Yuriy Ignat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, said that Ukrainian pilots, currently undergoing simulator training, will start flights with instructors on real F-16 jets in several weeks.

The Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and Belgium have pledged to transfer F-16 jets to Ukraine to help the country upgrade its combat aircraft fleet amid the conflict with Russia.

ALSO READ-‘Killing More Palestinians Will Never Make Israel Secure’

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]