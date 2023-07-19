UN slams UK govt’s Illegal Migration Bill

The cessation of the stand-off between the unelected chamber and MPs paves the way for the Bill to receive royal assent and become law…reports Asian Lite News

The United Nations has denounced the UK government’s Illegal Migration Bill, which recently passed through Parliament. Additionally, the plans for increasing the number of vessels to accommodate asylum seekers have encountered obstacles.

On Tuesday, the UN issued a highly critical statement stating that the legislation, which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak considers crucial to his commitment of “stopping the boats” crossing the Channel, violates the UK’s international legal obligations.

It came as the Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge was met by protesters as it arrived into Dorset’s Portland Port, while two further cruise ships set to house migrants have reportedly been unable to find a berth.

The Bibby barge’s arrival came after a night of drama in which the Tory frontbench saw off changes being sought by peers to the Illegal Migration Bill, including modern slavery protections and child detention limits.

The cessation of the stand-off between the unelected chamber and MPs paves the way for the Bill to receive royal assent and become law.

The reforms will prevent people from claiming asylum in the UK if they arrive through unauthorised means.

The Government also hopes the changes will ensure detained people are promptly removed, either to their home country or a third country such as Rwanda, which is currently the subject of a legal challenge.

The Bill encountered fierce opposition in the upper chamber, while UN human rights chief Volker Turk and UN high commissioner for refugees Filippo Grandi led national and international outrage at the plans.

This new legislation significantly erodes the legal framework that has protected so many, exposing refugees to grave risks in breach of international law

In a joint statement, they warned the Bill “will have profound consequences for people in need of international protection”.

“This new legislation significantly erodes the legal framework that has protected so many, exposing refugees to grave risks in breach of international law,” Grandi said.

Turk said: “Carrying out removals under these circumstances is contrary to prohibitions of refoulement and collective expulsions, rights to due process, to family and private life, and the principle of best interests of children concerned.”

They said the legislation will expose people to the danger of “detention and destitution” and put at risk “their rights to health, an adequate standard of living, and to work”.

Downing Street defended the Bill, with the Prime Minister’s official spokesman saying: “We are confident we are acting within international law.”

The Government’s plans to use further vessels, alongside the Bibby Stockholm, to accommodate migrants are in trouble as two giant cruise ships were turned down by two prospective berthing sites, according to Sky News.

