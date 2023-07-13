UNHRC passes resolution to prevent religious hatred

The resolution condemns any acts that promote discrimination, hatred and violence, in any form it may come, be it visual, written, spoken or via digital platforms….reports Asian Lite News

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Wednesday approved a disputed resolution condemning any acts that incite religious hatred in the wake of the recurring burnings of the Holy Quran, the latest occurring in Sweden.

Introduced during an urgent debate that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) called for holding, the draft resolution affirmed the need to hold those responsible for such hateful acts responsible, in line with international human rights commitments. 28 countries voted in favour, 12 against, and 7 countries abstained from voting for the OIC-submitted resolution.

The resolution condemns any acts that promote discrimination, hatred and violence, in any form it may come, be it visual, written, spoken or via digital platforms.

The resolution also called on countries to introduce laws and policies that prevent acts of religious hatred and take resolute measures to ensure accountability.

The passed motion stipulated that the burning of the Holy Quran or any other holy book intentionally and publicly, with the purpose of encouraging discrimination or violence, is a provocative act and a clear indication of religious hatred.

