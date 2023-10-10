US, allies offer ‘united support’ to Israel

The United States, Germany, France and Italy have issued a joint statement condemning the “appalling act ” by Hamas and extended their “steadfast and united support” to Israel…reports Asian Lite News

The United States, Germany, France and Italy have issued a joint statement condemning the “appalling act ” by Hamas and extended their “steadfast and united support” to Israel.

“Our countries will support Israel in its efforts to defend itself and its people against such atrocities. We further emphasize that this is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage,” said the statement by President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

“All of us recognize the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people and support equal measures of justice and freedom for Israelis and Palestinians alike. But make no mistake: Hamas does not represent those aspirations, and it offers nothing for the Palestinian people other than more terror and bloodshed,” the leaders said.

“Over the coming days, we will remain united and coordinated, together as allies, and as common friends of Israel, to ensure Israel is able to defend itself, and to ultimately set the conditions for a peaceful and integrated Middle East region,” they said.

“We make clear that the terrorist actions of Hamas have no justification, no legitimacy, and must be universally condemned,” the statement issued on Monday (local time) read.

Earlier White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that US has no intention to join Israel’s war against Hamas. “There is no intention to put US boots on the ground,” Kirby said.

In a stern warning to Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said that “though Israel did not start this war” but “will finish it”.

Netanyahu’s warning followed after Hamas said it would execute an Israeli captive for every civilian house bombed without warning.

Israeli military said that it has imposed a “complete siege” of the Gaza strip.

President Joe Biden said 11 Americans have been killed and the US has moved its biggest aircraft carrier and other warships closer to Israel in a show of support, was working with its key ally on “hostage recovery efforts”.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) on Monday said that its emergency shelters in Gaza are at 90 per cent capacity with more than 137,000 people taking cover from Israeli strikes.

More than 680 Palestinians have died and more than 3,700 were injured, according to Gaza’s health ministry cited by the CNN.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called on the United Nations to take immediate action against the continued “Israeli aggression” toward Palestinians.

Abbas made the remarks on a phone call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Guterres acknowledged the UN’s continued efforts to deliver urgent humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza and said that the UN is actively liaising with pertinent international stakeholders to curb the current escalation, WAFA reported.

At least 900 Israelis were killed and over 2,616 people injured after the Hamas attack on Israel.

A war update shared by Israel Defence forces (IDF) on X, said that about 30 hostages have been held by Hamas in Gaza. It also shared that about 4,500 rockets have been fired from Gaza on Israel after which the Israeli defence forces retaliated and hit 1290 Hamas targets in Gaza.

President Biden further condemned the Hamas attack in Israel and said that the Hamas terrorists have massacred families in their homes, killing over 200 young people enjoying a music festival, and kidnapping civilians.

“In recent days, the world has watched in horror as Hamas terrorists massacred families in their homes, slaughtered over 200 young people enjoying a music festival, and kidnapped elderly women, children, and entire families, who are now being held as hostages,” it added.

He further extended support to Israel, so that it fights against the injustice and atrocities being done to the country.

Biden reassured, “Our countries will support Israel in its efforts to defend itself and its people against such atrocities. We further emphasize that this is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage.”

Moreover, he highlighted that the US and other countries support equal measures of justice and freedom for Israelis and Palestinians alike.

“All of us recognize the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people and support equal measures of justice and freedom for Israelis and Palestinians alike. But make no mistake: Hamas does not represent those aspirations, and it offers nothing for the Palestinian people other than more terror and bloodshed,” the statement said. (ANI)

