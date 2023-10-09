US to aid Israel

USS Gerald R Ford Carrier Strike Group, one of the world’s largest aircraft carriers, will move closer to Israel. The force includes the carrier, a guided missile cruiser and four guided missile destroyers…reports Asian Lite News

The US has ordered multiple warships and aircraft carriers to move the Eastern Mediterranean and be ready to support Israel in the ongoing conflict with Hamas which has left over 1,100 people dead, including an unspecified number of Americans. Local media reports said that a number of Americans are among the over hundred people taken hostage by the Hamas.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Sunday said the USS Gerald R Ford Carrier Strike Group, one of the world’s largest aircraft carriers, will move closer to Israel. The force includes the carrier, a guided missile cruiser and four guided missile destroyers.

This comes after US President Joe Biden spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, assuring him that additional assistance for the Israeli Defense Forces was on its way and more would follow in the coming days, according to the White House.

The US Navy’s advanced aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford and its approximately 5,000 sailors will be accompanied by cruisers and destroyers in a show of force and support to Israel. Austin also said they would also provide munitions to Israel with the US augmenting Air Force F-35, F-15, F-16, and A-10 fighter aircraft squadrons in the region.

“The US maintains ready forces globally to further reinforce this deterrence posture if required,” Austin said in a statement.

The surprise attack by Hamas on Saturday and the subsequent retaliatory airstrikes by Israel have killed at least 1,100 people so far, with Israel officials putting the approximate toll at 700 dead and 2,400 wounded and Gaza at 430 dead and 2,200 injured.

Following the attack, the Israeli government formally declared war Sunday with PM Netanyahu vowing to “avenge this black day,” and green-lighting “significant military steps” to retaliate against Hamas.

Nearly 48 hours after the first attack Saturday, fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas is ongoing in seven to eight locations near Gaza. The Israeli military also warned that Hamas fighters are still crossing into Israel from Gaza and that residents are to stay cautious.

Israel has also called in around one lakh soldiers, according to military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus.

Meanwhile, a number of Americans were killed in the surprise attacks on Israel by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, a US official confirmed on Sunday, without giving further details.

“We can confirm the deaths of several US citizens,” a spokesperson for the US National Security Council said. “We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected.”

Meanwhile, the US will provide munitions and equipment to Israel and boost American forces in the Middle East in response to the attacks by Palestinian group Hamas, the Pentagon said on Sunday.

“The US government will be rapidly providing the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and resources, including munitions,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

On Saturday US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant to convey his condolences.

“Secretary Austin made clear to Minister Gallant his ironclad support for the Israeli Defense Forces and the Israeli people. He reaffirmed that the Department’s commitment to Israel’s security and its absolute right to defend itself from acts of terrorism is unwavering. Secretary Austin has directed his team to ensure that DoD is closely consulting with all of our Allies and partners who share a commitment to peace and oppose terrorism. Secretary Austin will continue to consult with Minister Gallant in the coming days and weeks to ensure that Israel has the support it needs,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

Reiterating unequivocal support for Israel, Austin’s detailed statement on Sunday went on to say: “My thoughts continue to be with the people of Israel and the many families who have lost loved ones as a result of the abhorrent terrorist attack by Hamas. Today, in response to this Hamas attack on Israel, and following detailed discussions with President Biden, I have directed several steps to strengthen Department of Defense posture in the region to bolster regional deterrence efforts.

“I have directed the movement of the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to the Eastern Mediterranean. This includes the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), as well as the Arleigh-Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS Carney (DDG 64), and USS Roosevelt (DDG 80). We have also taken steps to augment US Air Force F-35, F-15, F-16, and A-10 fighter aircraft squadrons in the region. The US maintains ready forces globally to further reinforce this deterrence posture if required.

“In addition, the US government will be rapidly providing the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and resources, including munitions. The first security assistance will begin moving today and arriving in the coming days.

“Strengthening our joint force posture, in addition to the materiel support that we will rapidly provide to Israel, underscores the US ironclad support for the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli people. My team and I will continue to be in close contact with our Israeli counterparts to ensure they have what they need to protect their citizens and defend themselves against these heinous terrorist attacks.”

