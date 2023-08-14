From serene Sri Lanka to majestic Ladakh

While the Land of High Passes has been the trending destination, we can’t get enough of it, especially with only 2 months left in the year to really enjoy the terrain and all its experiences…reports Asian Lite News

We have a long weekend coming up and we know these destinations and boutique experiences will satiate the travel bug in you.

Sri Lanka

If time doesn’t permit for an e-visa, fill out a quick ETA form, take that passport, and head off to Colombo! Get your visa on arrival and with a one-night stay to see the city, take a scenic drive to Kandy through the hills and tea estates to reach the gorgeous riverside property, Jetwing Kandy Gallery. We highly recommend this property as it is only a few minutes from the city-centre but sits serenely in the outskirts – perfect to truly enjoy the cultural hub as well as the region’s breathtaking landscape! Immersive experiences of this ancient home to the Temple of Tooth begin from the property itself, with the welcome dance inspired by the traditional Perahera festival or the open spaces with local art and colours, and the local cuisine. Besides the cultural activities in the city, do indulge in the cycling and walking trails – the property team organises them all.

Ladakh

While the Land of High Passes has been the trending destination, we can’t get enough of it, especially with only 2 months left in the year to really enjoy the terrain and all its experiences. For some unique experiences, look at Chamba Camp, Thiksey, or Chamba Camp, Diskit. They are run by one of the pioneers of glamping in India, The Ultimate Travelling Camp (TUTC). As the same suggests, they offer the ultimate luxury tents, stylishly nomadic in every detail while amplifying the experiences of stunning landscapes.

Himachal Pradesh

One of the best times to visit Pondicherry. With decent weather, do explore the French quarters of the erstwhile colony, its eclectic cafes, and architecture. Speaking of which, go boutique with your stay at CGH Earth’s Palais de Mahe. Located just 50m from the seaside promenade, this colonial nugget is a charm with its verandahs, courtyards, and period furniture. We suggest you also explore the Tamil quarter too – such a significant part of the Pondicherry story. Take a night or two at Maison Perumal, a gorgeous Franco-Tamil heritage hotel for a more immersive experience.

