Deloitte showcases whole new world at LEAP23

Deloitte is taking part at LEAP23, as the official Innovation & Emerging Technology Partner of the global technology event. The renowned professional services provider is showcasing integrated technology solutions that address a range of market needs such as sustainability, smart cities, cyber security, analytics, human capital, marketing and others.

“Deloitte is a global leading provider of emerging technology solutions, and LEAP presents the perfect platform for us to collaborate, share knowledge and exchange views with global pioneers within the tech space,” said Mutasem Dajani CEO of Deloitte Middle East. “A Whole New World with Deloitte is the overarching theme we chose for our participation at LEAP23, as it reflects the transformational impact our services are having, including here in the Kingdom,” added Dajani.

The Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT) are among the organizers of LEAP23, the technology conference featuring a stellar speakers line up of over 700 tech industry trailblazers. A number of Deloitte leaders are taking part as speakers, panelists and moderators across different stages, including Nuno Goncalves, Deloitte Global Consulting Emerging Tech & Innovation Leader, Dr. Costi Perricos, Deloitte Global AI Leader and Saudamini Dubey, Digital Transformation Leader at Deloitte Middle East.

Deloitte is debuting ‘GreenLight Solution’ in the region at LEAP23, an end-to-end sustainability solution providing a path to net-zero emissions. In addition, the Deloitte Risk Advisory team are exhibiting ‘DroneHacking’ and ‘RobotHacking’ to demonstrate flaws in existing IoT security systems.

The Deloitte booth featured the Space Shuttle VR, the experience-based tool presenting real life tasks and challenges that astronauts face. Moreover, ‘DocQMiner’ was displayed, a content extraction tool providing actionable insights. As well as ‘Lead to Loyalty’, the marketing tool offering unrivalled personalization capabilities, and ‘Synergy’, the smart operations solution for smart cities.

As part of the LEAP23 opening day announcements, Deloitte signed an MOU with MOZN, the Saudi technology company, focused on combating financial crime and regulation in the financial services industry in Saudi Arabia, as well as the Middle East and North Africa.

The second edition of LEAP kicked off today at Riyadh Front EXPO Center and will continue till 9 February 2023. You can visit the Deloitte booth at Hall 4 – E59.

