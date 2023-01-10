Emirati students start Khotwa scholarship program at int’l community colleges

The 140 successful candidates will now study for two years at community colleges in North America and Europe, with 114 scholars set to travel to the US and 26 to Canada, before transferring their credit to an international or local university to complete a bachelor’s degree…reports Asian Lite News

Having successfully navigated a rigorous application and selection process, 140 Emiratis scholars in the inaugural Khotwa (RizeUp) scholarship program – launched by Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) – are finalizing preparations to kickstart their higher education studies at community colleges in the USA and Canada next month.

Ahead of the beginning of the winter term in January, the first intake of successful applicants attended a pre-departure gathering, where the group of 94 male and 46 female scholars were briefed by ADEK’s Khotwa advisors. Representatives of the American and Canadian embassies briefed the scholars about what to expect in their respective countries of study.

“Our students are about to embark on an exciting journey of discovery where they will learn beyond the classroom and gain invaluable insights into international mindsets and cultures,” said Dr. Bashaer Almatrooshi, Executive Director – Talent Enablement Sector at ADEK. “This experience will enhance their personal and academic development and we trust them to make the very best of this opportunity. The majors our students will study represent priority sectors in the UAE’s national economic agenda. Khotwa (RizeUp) embodies ADEK’s commitment to offer unique learning opportunities that empower Emiratis to fulfil their potential and empower them to contribute to the development of the national economy.”

Originally designed for an initial intake of 100 successful applicants, ADEK increased the inaugural Khotwa (RizeUp) program capacity following the candidates’ results in the selection process and their performance during the bootcamp. This included behavioural interviews and self-assessments, group case studies, situational simulation, and soft skills training. Over 1,600 students registered for the program with 140 scholars selected after scoring the highest points in the assessment criteria.

“The talented pool of candidates showcased a strong aptitude for learning, a willingness to take on new challenges and a commitment to succeed. We were encouraged to expand the intake of the first year and help more scholars to jumpstart their higher education journey,” added Almatrooshi. “We are confident that the selected scholars will take on their new journeys with perseverance and we will in turn continue to support them in every stage through 24/7 advisory support from January through to graduation.”

The 140 successful candidates will now study for two years at community colleges in North America and Europe, with 114 scholars set to travel to the US and 26 to Canada, before transferring their credit to an international or local university to complete a bachelor’s degree.

While overseas, the Khotwa (RizeUp) students will live with local families rigorously selected by ADEK. The homestay program will provide students with a safe and welcoming atmosphere during their studies. This opportunity will also help students improve their English language skills while fostering their cultural understanding and tolerance.

In addition to covering tuition fees and living costs throughout their homestay program at community college, as well as during their bachelor’s degree, Khotwa (RizeUp) students will also receive living allowances.

The AED 1.9 billion Khotwa (RizeUp) program aims to provide quality education opportunities for 6,000 Emiratis by 2028. The initiative delivers alternative higher education pathways for high school graduates from a variety of academic and social backgrounds who have not previously received scholarships. The fully funded program provides students with broad international educational experiences to empower them to shift their mindset and achieve their full potential, as well as contribute to the growth of Abu Dhabi’s knowledge-based economy.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) is the Education Sector regulator across the Emirate. It oversees and provides services throughout a learner’s journey from early education to university and beyond. It also champions inclusivity for People of Determination in the mainstream schooling system and by providing specialized schools.

Across Early Childhood and K-12, ADEK licenses and regulates nurseries and private schools in Abu Dhabi while also legislating, mandating and managing its own Charter Schools and 2 schools for People of Determination.

ADEK also annually provides distinguished Abu Dhabi students with full scholarships and support to study at the best universities around the world. In addition, the Department audits and enhances the delivery of Higher Education in Abu Dhabi, attracting Higher Education Institutions to open the required programs or schools that serve Abu Dhabi’s needs while championing a student and faculty-friendly ecosystem in the Emirate.

With a vision to Empower Education. Empower Minds. Empower the Future, ADEK recognizes that every learner is different, and a diversity of teaching methods are essential for students to succeed. To that effect, ADEK partners with stakeholders to enable a great education system to flourish in Abu Dhabi and nurture future-ready graduates who have the 21st century skills required to sustain and carry forward Abu Dhabi’s vision.

