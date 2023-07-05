Luxe Developers opens Marjan Island project at Atlantis The Royal event

Guests at the event included Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi and Dr Aman Puri, Counsel General of India…reports Asian Lite News

UAE-headquartered real estate development firm The Luxe Developers has officially launched its upscale twin-tower waterfront development located on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, during a star-studded event at Atlantis The Royal.

The project, valued at over AED1.5 billion, consists of 206 units and will stretch over 18 storeys and include one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments, six penthouses, and two exclusive sky villas, which will enjoy access to private pools as well as indoor and outdoor entertaining areas with unobstructed views across the Arabian Gulf.

Guests at the event included Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi and Dr Aman Puri, Counsel General of India.

