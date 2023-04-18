Mastercard unveils legacy book celebrating 25 inspiring women

By exploring the role of these trailblazers, the book aims to inspire readers to take action in their own lives and communities to close the gender gap and create a more inclusive future…reports Asian Lite News

Bringing together the journeys of some of the world’s most inspiring female leaders in arts, sports, politics, hospitality, financial services and beyond, Mastercard has unveiled a coffee-table book, ‘Lasting Legacy – Honoring 25 Visionaries to Celebrate 25 Years of Priceless’. Launched during Women’s Month 2023, the book marks the 25th anniversary of Mastercard’s renowned Priceless platform, which has been connecting people to their passions for a quarter of a century.

Mastercard is committed to creating a more equitable world for all and this project marks the company’s latest milestone in unlocking opportunities and celebrating the role of women in society. By exploring the role of these trailblazers, the book aims to inspire readers to take action in their own lives and communities to close the gender gap and create a more inclusive future.

The legacy piece highlights the journeys and impact of women including Raha Moharrak, Adventurer; Sconaid McGeachin, Director of Communications and Marketing at COP28 UAE & Former Senior Vice President Communications at Expo 2020 Dubai; Ambareen Musa, Founder & CEO of Yabi by Souqalmal; Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director General of Emirates Nature-WWF; Nona Gaprindashvili, Chess Legend, and Ola Doudin, Co-founder & CEO of BitOasis, among others.

“This book has been a true labor of love for us, and a testament to the women who are driving progress and uplifting communities around the world. It is our hope that the stories in ‘Lasting Legacy’ will encourage readers, regardless of their gender, to pursue their passions and make a positive impact on society, to inspire generations to come,” said Beatrice Cornacchia, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard.

“Throughout my journey, I was always surrounded by extremely amazing women from whom I draw inspiration from. Ranging from family, friends to the team that makes Sarah’s Bag. Never underestimate the power of being inspired. It’s the drive behind every remarkable project.” – Sarah Beydoun, Founder & Creative Director of Sarah’s Bag.

‘Lasting Legacy – Honoring 25 Visionaries to Celebrate 25 Years of Priceless’ represents the evolution of Mastercard’s Priceless platform, which has progressed to reflect the company’s ongoing transformation and the changing world of consumers. As Priceless marks 25 years, Mastercard continues to tap into people’s passions as it enables opportunities for people the world over to pursue their passion and purpose.

The book will be available from 14 March 2023, and be available online, across libraries, universities, schools, and on BooksArabia.com.

For more information and to read the full interviews, visit here.

