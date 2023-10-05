Notable Turnout on Day 1 of FNC Polls

Early voting will be held at polling stations for two days on 4th and 5th October, while remote voting will begin from 4th to 7th October…reports Asian Lite News

Saif Ali Al Qubaisi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Committee for the Federal National Council (FNC) Elections 2023, confirmed that all polling stations in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, the city of Al Ain and the Al Dhafra Region are ready to receive voters for early voting.

All necessary supplies and preparations have been made to facilitate the voting process, he added.

In his statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the first day of early voting in the national FNC elections 2023, Al Qubaisi highlighted a good turnout, noting he expects a rise in turnout in the coming voting period.

Early voting will be held at polling stations for two days on 4th and 5th October, while remote voting will begin from 4th to 7th October.

Abu Dhabi’s polling stations are located in nine centres, which are the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, Zayed University, Al Hawashim Council, Zayed City Wedding Hall, Giyathi Wedding Hall, Al Sila Wedding Hall, Al Ain Conference Centre, Al Qaqn Wedding Hall and Al Hair Wedding Hall.

The campaign phase lasted for 23 days, which concluded on 3rd October, 2023.

Comprehensive information about the 2023 FNC elections is available on the NEC’s website, www.uaenec.ae, and its mobile application, National Election Committee – UAENEC, on Apple App Store and Google Play. Information is also available on the committee’s social media pages or via its WhatsApp service through the number, +600500005.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]