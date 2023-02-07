NSDC, Adecco boost Indian jobs in Middle East

NSDC-Adecco collaboration aims to create a strong connect between trained candidates from India and the growing talent demand in the UAE, reports Asian Lite News

NSDC International (NSDCI) and global workforce solutions company, Adecco have partnered to help India’s skilled workforce get work opportunities in the Middle East. The collaboration will create a strong connect between trained candidates from India and the growing talent demand in the UAE.

The partnership envisions dual objectives to institute skill harmonisation, benchmarking of job roles and operationalise a training and internship program for eligible Indian workers across Adecco’s operations in the overseas countries. Further, to bolster world-class infrastructure for skill development in India, the Skill India International Centre (SIIC) aims to provide high quality training to the youth in accordance to connect them with international opportunities in the destined countries.

Talent scarcity has become a global challenge and in certain geographies, there is a significant gap between skills and in their demand, especially in green jobs and digitally led job roles. While some countries have extraordinary talent with limited job opportunities, others face an extreme skill shortage. And in this context, upskilling and reskilling of the workforce are the key parameters for finding sustainable solution in the new world of work.

Speaking on the collaboration, Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC and MD, NSDC International said, “NSDC International is happy to partner with Adecco. NSDC, parent of NSDC International is the implementation agency for the largest skilling program of Government of India. Under Skill India Mission approx. 60Million Indian youth have undergone skilling programs across 37 sectors. This pool of skilled Indian youth is ready to solve global talent shortage problems”

Mayank Patel, Country Head Adecco Middle East & VP Sales EEMENA region, in a talent-scarce economy, collaboration between the private and the public sector is essential to build employability and enable access to skilled labor – which is crucial for any company, industry and country to stay competitive. We are a proud partner in helping to bridge the skills gap and open doors for trained candidates so they can find meaningful employment opportunities.

Under the partnership, Adecco will engage with various stakeholders and employers of NSDCI to make the process flawless. The nodal company will also ascertain detailed job descriptions including, candidate eligibility, technical requirements, employ sourced candidates of NSDCI to facilitate the smooth transition of professionals from India to the destination country.

With growing technological advancements, smart cities and with new visa regulations in the UAE, the demand for trained candidates has increased in sectors like data science, Information Technology (IT), eCommerce, logistics, sales, and marketing. Therefore, partnerships like these are imperative to build global employment opportunities and address the talent shortage in respective regions.

What is NSDC?

Giving boost to Government Skill India Mission, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), a nodal skill development agency, working under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, is a unique Public Private Partnership (PPP) that aims to catalyse the creation of a large and quality vocational training ecosystem in India. Since inception in 2010, NSDC has trained over three crore people through its collaboration with training partners pan India.

NSDC has established 37 Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) and implements the Government’s flagship skill development schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), among others. NSDC also funds enterprises, companies and organisations that provide skill training. The organisation enables private-sector capacity building in skill development by offering concessional loans, other innovative financial products, and strategic partnerships.

