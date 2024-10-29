NCP-SP releases list of 7 candidates

The party has named Prabhakar Gharge from Man, Arunadevi Pisal from Vai, and Vaibhav Patil from Khanapur. With this, the party has announced candidates for 83 seats….reports Asian Lite News

The Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) has released their latest list of seven candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The list includes the name of Salil Deshmukh, son of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who will contest from the Katol constituency.

The party has named Prabhakar Gharge from Man, Arunadevi Pisal from Vai, and Vaibhav Patil from Khanapur. With this, the party has announced candidates for 83 seats.

Meanwhile, NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would form the government in Maharashtra in the interest of the people.

“Our Alliance will work to resolve the issues. Issues like inflation, unemployment, various questions of farmers, women, adivasis, the poor,” he said.

He also criticised the Mahayuti ruling alliance for not resolving the issues of the people.

“We want to change the government in Maharashtra there are lot of issues of the people of Maharashtra are pending because that has not been resolved by the people who are in power currently. We will take all the issues in front of people of Maharashtra and prepare them for the change in Maharashtra”, he added.

Further criticising the Ladli Behna Yojna of the government, he said that people only remember this scheme because it was announced recently.

“Government only remembered Ladli Bahan and Bhai on the face of election all the facilities announced in last three four months…people will not accept this they teach them lesson in this election they did in loksabha,” he said.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42. (ANI)

ALSO READ: ‘Spain is an important partner within EU’

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]