UAE’s banking sector archives 10.2 percent annual growth

According to recent statistics from the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), savings deposits in the UAE banking sector, excluding interbank deposits, grew by 10.2 percent annually, reaching AED270.48 billion at the end of January 2024 compared to approximately AED245.54 billion in January 2023, attracting around AED25 billion.

The local currency, the dirham, accounted for the largest share of savings deposits, about 82 percent or AED222.01 billion, while the share of foreign currencies amounted to 18 percent or AED48.4 billion.

Savings Deposits in banks have been on a consistently upward trajectory in recent years, rising from AED152 billion at the end of 2018 to AED172.2 billion in 2019, and reaching AED215.2 billion in 2020, AED241.8 billion in 2021, and AED245.8 billion in 2022.

The Demand Deposits increased to AED1.001 trillion at the end of January 2024, with an annual growth rate of 9.5 percent compared to AED914.74 billion in January 2023, an increase equivalent to AED86.6 billion.

Demand Deposits total comprised AED720.55 billion in the local currency, the dirham, accounting for 72 percent, and around AED280.8 billion in foreign currencies, accounting for 28 percent.

Demand Deposits continued to grow in recent years, rising from AED577.6 billion at the end of 2018 to AED599.6 billion at the end of 2019, AED696.8 billion at the end of 2020, AED848 billion in 2021, and AED907.3 billion in 2022.

According to the Central Bank’s bulletin, Time Deposits reached AED796.9 billion at the end of January 2024, with a 30.3 percent annual increase compared to about AED611.69 billion in January 2023, an increase of AED185.2 billion.

The local currency, the dirham, accounted for the largest share of time deposits, about 60 percent or AED474.88 billion, while the share of foreign currencies amounted to about 40 percent or AED322.04 billion.

