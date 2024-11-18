Akhilesh: BJP to lose Maharashtra, UP bypolls 

Akhilesh Yadav chief promised that if people make the Samajwadi party win then schemes like Agniveer would be abolished and permanent jobs in security forces would be provided to the youth….reports Asian Lite News

Launching a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that the voice of the Lucknow engine (UP government) has changed as the Uttar Pradesh bypolls are approaching.

“The voice of the Lucknow engine (UP government) has changed as the elections (UP Bypolls) approach. Are they talking about any development? They say that Samajwadi people are mafia and goons…But the truth is that when the Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) leaves his house, he does not look in the mirror,” said Akhilesh Yadav while addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Katehari Vidhan Sabha.

He further promised that if people make the Samajwadi party win then schemes like Agniveer would be abolished and permanent jobs in security forces would be provided to the youth.

“Governments keep changing but we must work on improving the institutions. The democratic system must be improvised. People’s trust in the system must increase. The BJP has done damage to this. I appeal to you all to stand in queue to cast a vote. If you could stand in long queues when demonetisation happened, then, you can do it now as well. I promise youngsters of employment and tell them that we will never accept schemes like agniveer. I will work to provide them with permanent jobs in the security forces,” added Akhilesh Yadav.

The SP chief said that the BJP will be defeated in the Maharashtra assembly elections and UP bypolls as well. “The engines of Delhi (central government) and Lucknow (UP government) are colliding with each other. There are a lot of reasons behind this collision. Due to this, (UP) DGP has not been appointed…Earlier their (Delhi and UP) engines were colliding, now their slogans are also colliding…After the results of the Maharashtra elections, the Maharashtra government will not be in power. They (BJP) will lose UP also…”, he added.

Notably, bypolls will be held on nine seats in Uttar Pradesh on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23. (ANI)

Ruckus at BJP leader Rana’s rally

A ruckus occurred during a public rally held by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Navneet Rana at Khallar village, part of the Daryapur constituency in Amravati, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, Navneet Rana came to Khallar village on Saturday to campaign for Ramesh Bundile, who is contesting from the Daryapur Assembly constituency on BJP’s ticket.

The incident occurred around 10 PM on Saturday when chairs were reportedly thrown at Navneet Rana while she was campaigning for Ramesh Bundile. The BJP leader was allegedly attacked as she was addressing the crowd in Daryapur’s Khallar village.

Following the attack, Navneet Rana filed a complaint at the police station.

Former MP Navneet Rana claimed that while she was delivering her speech from the stage, a few people in the audience started hooting.

She added when she stepped down after concluding her speech, chairs were thrown and slogans were raised against her.

The police have registered a case regarding the incident and have initiated a probe into the matter.

“BJP leader Navneet Rana came to Khallar village yesterday, to campaign for the BJP candidate from the Daryapur Assembly constituency, Ramesh Bundile. During the rally, a dispute broke out between two groups. We have registered a case on the complaint of Navneet Rana. The situation is now under control. A police checkpoint has been set up in the village. We request the citizens to not believe in any kind of rumours. Further investigation is underway,” Inspector Crime Branch Rural Amravati, Kiran Wankhade said.

Meanwhile, a viral video of senior Congress leader Nitin Raut purportedly claiming that he was dropped from the Vilas Rao Deshmukh cabinet for greeting the Chief Minister with ‘Jai Bheem’ has spelt trouble for the party. The clip has given the BJP ammunition to attack the party as Anti-Dalit.

The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with votes for all 288 constituencies to be counted on November 23.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), seeks to reclaim power in the state, challenging the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. (ANI)

