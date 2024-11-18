Pope seeks Gaza genocide probe 

In excerpts – from Hernan Reyes Alcaide’s new book – published by La Stampa, Pope Francis stated, “What is happening in Gaza may have the characteristics of a genocide, according to some experts. We should carefully investigate if it aligns with the technical definitions established by jurists and international bodies.” …reports Asian Lite News

Pope Francis has urged an investigation into whether Israel’s military actions in Gaza constitute genocide. The call comes ahead of the release of Hope Never Disappoints. Pilgrims Toward a Better World, a new book by Hernan Reyes Alcaide featuring interviews with the Pope, set to debut on Tuesday in preparation for the pontiff’s 2025 jubilee.

In excerpts published by La Stampa on Sunday, Francis stated, “What is happening in Gaza may have the characteristics of a genocide, according to some experts. We should carefully investigate if it aligns with the technical definitions established by jurists and international bodies.”

This marks the first time Francis has directly called for such an inquiry, Associated Press reported.

The Pope previously criticised Israel’s attacks in Gaza and Lebanon as “immoral” and disproportionate, asserting they exceeded the rules of war. In 2022, Francis stirred controversy by meeting families of Israeli hostages and Palestinians affected by the conflict, using terms like “terrorism” and “genocide,” breaking from the Vatican’s diplomatic caution.

Last week, a report from the United Nations Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices accused Israel of engaging in tactics in Gaza that amount to genocide.

The report, which spans October 2023 to July 2024, outlines a grim picture of life-threatening conditions inflicted on the Palestinian population, which the committee says constitutes “collective punishment” and highlights intentional deprivation of essential resources such as food, water, and fuel.

This document emphasises that these actions contravene international humanitarian law and may qualify as crimes against humanity.

Meanwhile, in Alcaide’s book, Pope Francis addresses broader humanitarian issues, including migration and war. Highlighting the global migrant crisis, he called for international cooperation rather than restrictive laws driven by fear or political gain. “We must counter the globalisation of indifference with the globalization of charity and cooperation,” he said.

The Pope also referenced the displacement caused by the Ukraine war, emphasizing the need for compassion in addressing such crises. Francis’ 2025 jubilee, expected to attract millions, underscores his continued focus on global solidarity and justice.

Jordan, Qatar renew call

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met in Amman on Sunday with visiting Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, during which both sides urged to stop the Israeli “aggression” on Gaza and Lebanon and the resulting humanitarian catastrophe.

The two sides reaffirmed their continued support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees and rejected any attempts to diminish its role in violation of international law and further deepening the suffering of the Palestinian people, according to a statement released by the Jordanian Foreign ministry on social media platform X.

They also discussed continued cooperation in delivering aid to Gaza and called on the international community to take immediate steps to end the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in northern Gaza caused by Israel’s blockade on aid entry, said the statement.

They stressed that building an independent and sovereign Palestinian state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the basis of the two-state solution, is the only path to achieving security, stability, and peace in the region, it said.

They also expressed solidarity with Lebanon and called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

During their meeting, the two sides also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in various fields, it added, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also on Sunday, King Abdullah II of Jordan met with Al Thani, during which the king said putting an end to the Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon is the immediate step required to reach comprehensive calm in the region.

According to a statement by the Royal Hashemite Court, the king urged intensifying Arab efforts to bolster the humanitarian response in Gaza and implementing the resolutions passed at the recent Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh.

The Israel-Hamas war, which began on October 7, 2023, with Hamas’s attack on Israel, has led to significant loss of life. Over 1,200 Israelis were killed, and 250 hostages taken to Gaza, some still detained. Gaza health officials report more than 43,000 deaths from subsequent Israeli military actions, with over half the casualties being women and children.

