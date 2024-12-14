South Korean Parliament Impeaches President Yoon Suk Yeol

An impeachment motion against Yoon passed 204-85, with three abstentions and eight invalid ballots, with all 300 lawmakers casting their ballots reports Asian Lite News

The South Korea’s National Assembly voted on Saturday to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched imposition of martial law.

Yoon will be suspended from his duties as soon as the impeachment resolution is delivered to his office, while Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will serve as acting president, reports Yonhap news agency.

An impeachment motion against Yoon passed 204-85, with three abstentions and eight invalid ballots, with all 300 lawmakers casting their ballots.

Yoon’s People Power Party (PPP) decided shortly before the proceeding to take part in the vote but opposed impeachment.

The result showed 12 PPP lawmakers broke from their party line to vote in favour of impeachment.

A two-thirds majority was required to approve the motion, with the opposition bloc accounting for 192 of the 300 members of Parliament.

The first attempt to impeach Yoon last Saturday failed after nearly all PPP lawmakers boycotted the vote.

A second impeachment motion against Yoon was introduced on Thursday by the main opposition Democratic Party and five other minor opposition parties, accusing him of violating the Constitution and other laws by declaring martial law on December 3. The decree was lifted six hours later after the Assembly voted to repeal it.

The second motion was revised from the first motion to remove some charges against Yoon but add others, including allegations that Yoon ordered troops and the police to arrest lawmakers while martial law was in force.

The motion will now be sent to the Constitutional Court, which will decide whether to reinstate Yoon or remove him from office.

If the impeachment is upheld, Yoon will become the second President to be ousted after former President Park Geun-hye in 2017.

Main Oppn hails impeachment

South Korea’s main Opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Saturday welcomed the National Assembly’s decision to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched imposition of martial law, calling it a victory for the people.

DP floor leader Park Chan-dae made the remark as he met reporters after the vote, voicing appreciation for all those who supported Yoon’s impeachment.

“We made a historic victory for democracy because of all who gathered in front of the National Assembly and passionately cried out for the protection of the Constitution and democracy,” he said.

He stressed that Yoon’s impeachment is ‘only the first step’ toward solving the aftermath of Yoon’s December 3 martial law declaration, and vowed to push for a thorough investigation into Yoon and other ‘accomplices of the insurrection.’

He also said the DP will make every effort to swiftly form a special counsel to investigate Yoon.

