Singer Hariharan Stars in ‘Daya Bharati’ – Poster Unveiled Amidst Fanfare!

With its blend of drama, love, and resistance, “Daya Bharati,” directed by K. G. Vijayakumar, promises to offer audiences a unique cinematic experience….reports Asian Lite News

The excitement surrounding the upcoming Malayalam film “Daya Bharati” reached a crescendo as the title poster was revealed to the public.

Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker K.G. Vijayakumar, the unveiling occurred on Director Vinayan’s social media platform, laying the foundation for what is anticipated to become a cinematic masterpiece.

Under the banner of Thamburan International Film and Events, helmed by K. G. Vijayakumar, the movie marks a significant milestone for Thamburan Chitti Funds Private Limited, as it ventures into the realm of filmmaking for the first time. With producers B. Vijayakumar and Charangattu Ashokan at the helm, the project boasts a star-studded cast and crew, including renowned playback singer Hariharan in a leading role.

A notable aspect of the film is its focus on addressing socially relevant themes, set against the backdrop of tribal settlements. The narrative revolves around the challenges faced by two teachers who take a stand against tribal abuse, only to encounter fierce opposition. The arrival of Hariharan’s character in the village sets off a chain of events that form the crux of the storyline.

Led by Niya Sankarathil as ‘Bharati’ and Neha Saxena as ‘Daya,’ the film features a diverse ensemble cast, including National award winner Nanjamma and a multitude of indigenous artists. Shot across picturesque locales in Athirappally, Anakkayam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Attapadi, the movie is currently in post-production and is slated for a theatrical release in March.

With its blend of drama, love, and resistance, “Daya Bharati,” directed by K. G. Vijayakumar, promises to offer audiences a unique cinematic experience. As anticipation builds for its release, the film stands as a testament to Thamburan International Film and Events’ commitment to delivering impactful storytelling on the big screen.

Behind the scenes, the film boasts a talented crew, with cinematography by Melbin and Santosh, and musical compositions by Stilju Arjun, featuring lyrics by Prabha Varma, Jayan Thodupuzha, and Darwin Piravom.

Hariharan, Nanchiamma, Radhika Ashok, Oviatus Augustine, and Haritha V. Kumar IAS lend their voices to the soundtrack of the film. Editing is undertaken by Ratheesh Mohan, with Bipin Boban and Johnson serving as associate editors.

Sebin contributes as an associate, while Sukesh Tanur designs costumes and Shyam Dharman creates the background music. The film is co-directed by Ayyappan, Anil, and Reshma, with Dragon Jirosh overseeing conflict direction and Lalu Thrikkulam handling art direction. George Colan captures stills, Master Sriselvi choreographs, and Irene, Nimmi, and Dhanya handle makeup.

DI is managed by Mahadevan, while Nikhil PV and Shaiju M provide sound effects. Visual effects are executed by Sabreesh Balasubramaniam Live Action Studios, with Priyanka Jayaprakash serving as VFX producer. Production is controlled by Anukuttan Ettumanoor, and sound engineering is overseen by Sergeant Thomas, with Farooq Ahmadali as assistant engineer. Pushpa Chennai manages finance, Anish Varghese serves as finance manager, and Gauri Shankar assists in the office. Suresh Athirapally is the location manager, and the film is shot at Chitranjali Studio, In Studio Mumbai, and Vismay Film City. Vazhur Jose acts as P.R.O., CB Padiyara serves as media executive, and Rojin K Roy manages digital marketing (Movie Tags).

