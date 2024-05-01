VOX Cinemas Redefines Luxury Cinema Experience

One of the highlights of the newly renovated THEATRE is the exclusive Private Lounge, offering guests a luxurious space to socialize and indulge in gourmet meals before or after the show. The lounge features stylish seating options, a billiards table, and shuffleboard, creating a sophisticated ambiance inspired by the world of cinema…reports Asian Lite News

VOX Cinemas has unveiled its latest innovation in luxury cinema experience with the grand reopening of THEATRE at Mall of the Emirates, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s commitment to enhancing audience engagement through cutting-edge technology and elevated guest experiences.

The reimagined THEATRE has undergone a complete transformation, meticulously designed to cater to the evolving preferences of cinemagoers. Ignace Lahoud, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, emphasized the importance of innovation in maintaining a competitive edge in the industry. He stated, “Cinemagoing is about more than just watching a movie. For decades, it has captivated audiences by bringing them together to enjoy a shared experience.”

Lahoud added, “THEATRE at Mall of the Emirates represents the next generation in luxury cinema and underscores VOX Cinemas’ commitment to push the boundaries and set a new benchmark in entertainment excellence.”

One of the highlights of the newly renovated THEATRE is the exclusive Private Lounge, offering guests a luxurious space to socialize and indulge in gourmet meals before or after the show. The lounge features stylish seating options, a billiards table, and shuffleboard, creating a sophisticated ambiance inspired by the world of cinema.

Auditoriums within THEATRE have been revamped with state-of-the-art updates to enhance comfort and functionality. In response to customer feedback, the seating has been upgraded with enhanced seats and additional legroom. Guests can choose from single, double, or group seating configurations, complete with plush blankets, pillows, wireless chargers, swivel tables, personal lighting, and privacy screens for an immersive viewing experience.

Technological advancements play a crucial role in THEATRE’s transformation, with new large-format cinema screens, 4K Laser Projectors, and Dolby Atmos Sound providing stunning visuals and crystal-clear audio.

To complement the luxury cinematic experience, VOX Cinemas’ in-house chefs have crafted a diverse gourmet menu. Guests can order from the comfort of their seats, minimizing disruptions during the movie.

The reopening of THEATRE is part of VOX Cinemas’ broader strategy to elevate the overall customer experience at Mall of the Emirates. Earlier upgrades to the Standard experience were introduced, promising unrivaled comfort and the latest A/V technology.

With the completion of the renovation at Mall of the Emirates, VOX Cinemas plans to extend enhancements to its flagship destinations across the region.

The newly reimagined THEATRE is now open at VOX Cinemas Mall of the Emirates, Level 2. For more information or to book tickets, visit voxcinemas.com or download the VOX Cinemas App.

ALSO READ- UAE banks’ investments reach historic high

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]