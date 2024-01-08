Diabetes Management in 2024

It is extremely important to keep a consistent check on your blood sugar levels. Real-time monitoring can be done through CGM tools like Freestyle libre…reports Asian Lite News

As the calendar turns a fresh page and we welcome the start of a new chapter of our lives, it’s a great time to introspect the past and set new goals for the future. The beginning of the year does not only signify a date change but also a symbolic opportunity for renewal and commitment to one’s well-being. As we usher into 2024 it’s time to grab the moment and find the path to set our intentional goals to manage your diabetes this year.

Dr. Prashanth Subramaniam, Head of Medical Affairs, South Asia, Korea and Taiwan, Diabetes Care, Abbott says, “In 2024, people with diabetes must pledge to commit to managing their condition well. Insufficient monitoring limits the available data, making it challenging to make informed decisions based on actionable insights. Therefore, people living with diabetes must promise themselves that they will regularly monitor their glucose levels, make lifestyle modifications, and try their best to stick to goals. Many new technologies will help support these goals. For example, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices that are compatible with smartphones can help you stay on top of your glucose management even while on the go.”

An expert recommends five resolutions to make in 2024 to control diabetes:

Prioritize strategic meal planning: It’s important to have a plan in place for what you are going to eat throughout the day. Always try to choose foods that have a lower calorie count. Pick foods that won’t increase your blood sugar levels drastically. It’s advisable to consume small portions of tempting food over a period to fill the cravings.

Keep your body moving: It’s important to prioritize physical activity for maintaining good health, but it’s also crucial to keep it gentle and avoid overexertion. Simple workouts like walking or yoga can be effective. Make sure to wear appropriate clothes and footwear during the holidays to keep your body in check. If you notice any abnormalities on your skin, it’s best to consult a doctor right away to ensure proper care and treatment.

Know your numbers: It is extremely important to keep a consistent check on your blood sugar levels. Real-time monitoring can be done through CGM tools like Freestyle libre. Try to stay in that sweet spot of 70 to 180 mg/dl for most of the day, preferably around 17 hours out of the day. By doing this, you can effectively manage your diabetes. That way, you’re the boss of your diabetes, not the other way around.

Regulate your sleep cycle: We often disrupt our sleeping routine due to bad habits or work. However, getting adequate hours of good-quality sleep is crucial in maintaining good health. It also helps to avoid sleep deprivation, which can negatively impact your hunger or craving levels. Additionally, sleep plays a vital role in supporting metabolism and regulating blood glucose levels, which is essential when managing diabetes.

Stress management: When you are stressed, your body produces stress hormones that boost your blood sugar levels and can cause insulin resistance. Over time, this can raise your blood pressure and increase your chances of developing heart disease. To ease your stress, try engaging in fun activities like listening to music, yoga or dance. Additionally, spending time with loved ones or discussing what you are going through with a professional could ease stress levels.

