Chamoli voters to boycott polls over lack of roads

The residents of several villages nestled within Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district have taken a resolute stand against the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Their decision to boycott the polls emanates from a deep-seated frustration stemming from the dearth of adequate road infrastructure in their region, which in turn translates to delayed access to crucial medical facilities. Pradeep Farshwan, a resident of Ganai village, articulated the collective sentiment, emphasizing that the call for boycotting the parliamentary elections was voiced as early as December of the preceding year.

The urgency behind this boycott is underscored by distressing incidents wherein two women were compelled to give birth en route to the hospital due to the unavailability of a proper road network. Pradeep elaborated on the steps taken by the villagers to address this pressing issue, including writing letters to the chief minister and the district magistrate highlighting their plight. Despite some official visits and promises of action, tangible progress remains elusive, exacerbating the villagers’ disillusionment.

The gravity of the situation is palpable in Ganai, where over 550 eligible voters stand united in their resolve. Deepak Farshwan recounted the poignant refusal of an 85-year-old villager to participate in the electoral process, citing the absence of a paved road throughout her lifetime. This sentiment is echoed across other villages like Bhangul Garah, where the loss of a vital bridge in the 2021 flash floods has compounded the accessibility challenges, further fueling the call for electoral boycott.

In Kankhal Malla village, initial plans for a poll boycott were eventually retracted following assurances from the local MLA regarding imminent action to address the infrastructural deficit. However, the underlying grievances persist, as articulated by Rajendra Khatyari, who lamented the arduous trek of four to five kilometers just to access public transport. The ordeal is particularly taxing for the elderly, who, in the event of a medical emergency, must endure being carried on shoulders to seek medical aid.

Khildev Rawat shed light on the plight of the elderly, highlighting the stark reality wherein medical emergencies necessitate herculean efforts simply to reach a hospital. Despite assurances from political representatives, the villagers remain cautiously optimistic about the prospect of substantive change post-election. Rawat’s poignant mention of his daughter’s impending wedding on polling day underscores the juxtaposition of personal milestones against the backdrop of civic discontent.

As Uttarakhand braces for the impending Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 19, the residents’ steadfast resolve to boycott serves as a potent reminder of the enduring struggle for basic amenities and infrastructural development. Beyond the electoral spectacle, their collective action underscores a quest for dignity, equitable access, and a future free from the shackles of neglect. The outcome of these elections will undoubtedly shape the trajectory of their aspirations and the region’s development landscape for years to come.

