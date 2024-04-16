Raid in MP Congress MLA’s residence; party alleges vendetta

Uikey, who was reportedly absent during the raid due to ongoing campaign activities, accused the BJP of resorting to desperate measures out of fear of electoral defeat…reports Asian Lite News

In a move steeped in controversy, police and excise personnel conducted a thorough search of the residence and other properties belonging to a tribal Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district. The operation, prompted by allegations of cash and liquor hoarding, yielded no incriminating evidence, sparking cries of political harassment from opposition leaders.

The opposition Congress, led by state unit chief Jitu Patwari and senior leader Kamal Nath, has vehemently condemned the raid, alleging it as an abuse of power by the ruling BJP government. The targeted MLA, Nilesh Uikey, representing the Pandhurna (ST) assembly seat, denounced the action as a thinly veiled attempt to intimidate him ahead of the impending Lok Sabha elections.

According to Superintendent of Police Manoj Khatri, the search operation was initiated following complaints of illicit stockpiling of cash and liquor in various locations within Rajola Raiyat village. Despite an exhaustive search effort, no evidence corroborating the allegations was found, leaving both officials and opposition leaders at odds over the true intent behind the raid.

Uikey, who was reportedly absent during the raid due to ongoing campaign activities, accused the BJP of resorting to desperate measures out of fear of electoral defeat. He emphasized that the timing of the raid, coupled with its lack of tangible results, only served to underscore the political vendetta at play.

In response, BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi dismissed the opposition’s accusations, urging them to cooperate with investigative agencies operating within the confines of established protocols. Chaturvedi further insinuated that the Congress was deflecting attention from its own alleged misconduct, including purported instances of vote-buying.

Kamal Nath, in a scathing rebuke, accused the BJP of employing strong-arm tactics to suppress dissent within the opposition ranks. He rallied support for Uikey and called upon party members to stand steadfast against such flagrant attempts to undermine democratic principles.

As the political drama unfolds against the backdrop of the impending Lok Sabha elections, the fallout from this controversial raid threatens to cast a shadow over the electoral process. With tensions running high, both sides are expected to escalate their rhetoric, further polarizing the political landscape in Madhya Pradesh.

ALSO READ-G7 countries condemn Iran’s air raid on Israel

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]