BTF Honours Women Achievers

In celebration of International Women’s Day and in recognition of the remarkable contributions of women, the Birmingham Thyagaraja Festival (BTF) annually honors women from diverse backgrounds and disciplines across the West Midlands. This special initiative underscores the importance of celebrating the achievements and impact of women globally. Through the Birmingham Thyagaraja Festival, we aim to shine a spotlight on the inspiring stories and accomplishments of women, highlighting their invaluable contributions to society, culture, and the arts.

The inspiring women honored during the BTF 2023 were:

Carmen Watson DL, Chair of Pertemps Network Group: Carmen Watson has made significant contributions in the field of recruitment and employment, demonstrating exceptional leadership and commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Elizabeth Kardynal, Founder and Managing Director at European Welfare Association: Elizabeth Kardynal has dedicated her career to supporting the welfare of European migrants, providing essential services and advocacy to improve their lives in the UK.

Josie Belt, Facilities Manager, Sense Touch Base Pears, Birmingham: Josie Belt has shown unwavering dedication to creating an inclusive environment for individuals with complex disabilities, ensuring that the facilities at Sense Touch Base Pears are accessible and welcoming.

Sarah Rennie DL, Accessibility and inclusion consultant, trainer, and non-practising solicitor: Sarah Rennie has made impactful strides in promoting accessibility and inclusion across various sectors, advocating for the rights and needs of disabled individuals.

Through the Birmingham Thyagaraja Festival, these remarkable women are celebrated for their dedication, leadership, and contributions to society. Their stories inspire future generations and highlight the importance of recognizing and supporting the achievements of women globally.

