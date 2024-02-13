Ignite Passion with Unforgettable Getaways

Muscat, the capital city of Oman, is a captivating getaway. You can stroll through the historic Mutrah Souq with the aromas of exotic spices wafting in the air or attend a show at the Royal Opera House…reports Asian Lite News

Seeking ways to surprise your partner in the month of love? Replace roses and chocolates with these ingenious ideas to captivate the senses.

Hit the slopes at panoramic skiing spots in Japan

In Iiyama City, nestled in the northern Nagano region, Madarao Mountain stands out as one of Japan’s most stunning ski destinations. It transforms into a magical winter wonderland from December to March offering tranquil slopes and off-the-beaten trails. Steep runs, groomed and wave courses cater to beginners and seasoned skiers. It’s an ideal setting for an adventurous yet intimate date. Enjoy dining at trendy bars and restaurants in the vicinity. For accommodations, consider the Madarao Kogen Hotel with a private onsen overlooking mountain vistas. A two-hour train journey from Tokyo will transport you to Iiyama City.

Sip King Louis XV’s favourite wine in Hungary

Elevate your Valentine’s Day experience with a touch of excitement and romance aboard a Danube River Cruise in Budapest. Adorned with luxurious amenities, it takes you through the enchanting regions, including Buda’s castle district and the modern Pest. Throughout the journey, you have the opportunity to disembark and explore museums, indulge in thermal baths, and savour Hungarian delicacies. Enhance your experience with a wine-tasting tour, providing a closer look at the winemaking process. Following the tour, delight in a sumptuous banquet featuring wines from six regions renowned for their distinct varieties. Don’t miss the chance to try Tokaji Aszú, a favourite of Louis XV, the King of France.

Luxuriate in a royal oasis of Oman

Muscat, the capital city of Oman, is a captivating getaway. You can stroll through the historic Mutrah Souq with the aromas of exotic spices wafting in the air or attend a show at the Royal Opera House. How about a royal stay in a clifftop castle? Nestled between the Gulf of Oman and the Al Hajar Mountains is Shangri-La Muscat where you can indulge in romantic dining experiences at their speciality venues with 4 or 5-course set menus, welcome bubbles, chocolates, and roses from February 11 to 17. An intimate beachfront or clifftop dining with Dine by Design also waits for those seeking a bespoke experience. Enjoy a buffet dinner at Al Tanoor on February 14 and a Jazz & Grill evening at Sultanah on February 15. Extend the celebration with tasting menus until March 9. An exclusive Cupid Struck Staycation for a romantic getaway with breakfast, dinner, and special amenities is also on the cards.

Embrace the enchanting Jibhi Valley in India

India offers an array of breathtaking destinations that are perfect for a memorable getaway with your loved one. Echor Bradhi Riverside Resort stands as the singular resort property in the entire Jibhi/Tirthan Valley, making it an exclusive and intimate destination for couples seeking a romantic getaway. The resort boasts tastefully designed river-view cottages and rooms, harmonizing modern comfort with the rustic charm of the Himalayan surroundings. For a truly immersive experience, Echor Jibhi offers river-facing rooms, where the gentle sound of the river flowing becomes a soothing backdrop to your stay. This unique feature allows guests to connect with nature and enjoy a serene ambiance right from the comfort of their rooms. The resort’s strategic location brings it near local attractions such as Mini Thailand and the enchanting Jibhi Waterfall. Guests can easily explore these wonders, creating memorable moments against the backdrop of Himachal’s natural beauty.

Go island hopping in Seychelles

This archipelago is blessed with captivating coastlines spread across three main islands, Mahé, La Digue and Praslin. Accessible via speedboats and ferries, each island has a unique facet. Mahé has breathtaking beaches like Anse Major and Anse Royale as well as hiking trails such as Copolia and Morne Blanc. Praslin is home to Vallée de Mai, an ancient palm forest where couples can discover rare flora and fauna including the famous coco de mer. La Digue has stunning Anse Source D’Argent and Grand Anse, along with the Nid D’Aigle offering a bird’s eye view of the island. The crystal-clear blue waters provide an unobstructed window into a vibrant marine world, making diving and glass-bottom kayaking unforgettable.

Enjoy bespoke experiences in Thailand

Krabi is undoubtedly one of the most romantic destinations in Thailand. Its vibrant marine life makes it perfect for snorkelling and scuba diving. To make the day even more special, surprise your partner with an exceptional staycation at a private villa in Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. The ultra-luxurious sanctuary is known for its bespoke services. From the moment you enter the resort, a personal butler and a culture ambassador will tailor your stay. The resort sets the stage for an evocative five-course Valentine’s Set Dinner at Lae Lay, the intimate fine-dining restaurant with views across the shimmering sea. As the sun sets, couples can savour a carefully crafted five-course set menu that will highlight premium ingredients, including black cod, Hokkaido scallops, beef Wellington and more, all cooked to perfection in a contemporary, Asian-inspired style, perfectly paired with fine French wines and serenaded with live music. Throughout the month of love (February 1-29), partners can feel the soothing touch of wellness with a special therapy at The Spa at Phulay Bay, which was honoured as the Best Luxury Romantic Destination Spa in South East Asia at the 2023 World Luxury Awards. Created especially for couples, the Intimate Romance package includes a milky rose salt bath, an invigorating body scrub and an aromatic aromatherapy massage, followed by Thai herbal tea and a traditional Thai dessert, Sampanni, which simply means beloved.

Ride the wind and cook a storm in Vietnam

Nestled in Vietnam, Mũi Né is a picturesque coastal town known for windsurfing, kitesurfing, and sailing. Immerse yourself in the rich history of the Champa Kingdom relics and the centuries-old charm of Phan Thiet, where vibrant boats adorn the harbour. Relish tailored menu and private dining at handpicked locations at The Anam, a luxury beachfront resort. From lush lawns under a starlit sky to barbecues by a private pool, you are in for a treat. Awaken your senses with personalised yoga sessions led by the resident Indian yoga master. Learn the secrets of authentic Vietnamese cuisine through engaging cooking classes. Wrap up your trip with a memorable boat ride to a lighthouse on the Ke Ga Cape coast.

Create lasting memories in Ras Al Khaimah

Looking for an offbeat, short-haul destination for Valentine’s Day? Consider Ras Al Khaimah, a hidden gem on the UAE’s coastline for a romantic retreat. Picture yourselves strolling hand in hand along the tranquil beaches or taking a deep dive to explore its marine life. Nestled on a manmade island, Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island provides a dreamy setting for couples. Propose at Neo Sky Bar, the island’s highest rooftop point, and enjoy a date night at Ula Beach Bar under candle-lit canopies and gazebos.

Witness free-ranging elephants by Mount Kilimanjaro in Kenya

Flying off to Amboseli National Park in Kenya is a fantastic way to escape the bustling life. As you course through the open grasslands, you will encounter magnificent bird and animal species in their natural habitat, including pelicans, kingfishers, elephants, giraffes, zebras, wildebeests and rhinos. Nestled within this paradise is Ol Tukai Lodge Amboseli, which offers guided tours of the park and neighbouring Maasai villages, where you can meet local tribes. Unwind at the lodge terrace overlooking the world’s largest freestanding mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro and the golden plains.

