Lakme Fashion Week Spotlights GenNext Designers’ Unique Visions

The announcement is in line with Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI’S continuing efforts to propel emerging talents onto both national and global stages…reports Asian Lite News

In a celebration of creativity and innovation, the 37th edition of INIFD Presents GenNext, a pivotal talent discovery program by Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, has unveiled its latest batch of four exceptional winning designers.

Rohitash Notani (Rosani), Charmee Ambavat (The Terra Tribe), Kriti Greta Singhee (Kriti Greta Singhee), and Shimona Agrawal (Shimona Agrawal) emerged victorious, earning the opportunity to showcase their distinctive collections on the runway of Lakmē Fashion Week X FDCI, scheduled for the March edition in Mumbai. Introducing the newest set of GenNext designers, Sunanda Khaitan, Vice President, Lakmē said, “Embracing the future of fashion begins with the creative minds we discover and foster through the GenNext program at Lakmē Fashion Week X FDCI. At Lakmē, we are constantly in search of what’s the next big conversation in beauty and fashion, and this season’s GenNext designers represent not only the resilience and creativity of a new era but also our commitment to identifying, nurturing, and empowering young talent who will sculpt the future of global fashion.

We are thrilled to spotlight the GenNext winners as they unfold their creativity, in line with Lakmē’s vision as a fashion-forward beauty brand with product lines and collection themes bringing forth a blend of fresh perspectives and avant-garde styles.” Rohitash Notani, an IED Milan alum, blends conventional masculinity with feminine sensuality in “Anima & Animus,” featuring high-end embroideries and workwear fabrics. Charmee Ambavat, a NIFT Mumbai graduate, draws inspiration from African tribes in “Indigene,” showcasing versatile designs. Shimona Agrawal, a NIFT Gandhinagar alum, emphasizes sustainability in “Re-imagined for the Modern Soul,” crafted from handwoven Banarasi silk. Kriti Greta Singhee, with degrees from NIFT Kolkata and Istituto Marangoni, explores geometric patterns in “Third Space-Sustainable Future” using organic hand-woven silks and Bengal cotton silks.

The announcement is in line with Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI’S continuing efforts to propel emerging talents onto both national and global stages. Serving as the industry’s coveted platform, INIFD Presents GenNext has played a crucial role in identifying and nurturing over 250 designers, including notable names [Rahul Mishra, Kunal Rawal, Masaba Gupta, Ruchika Sachdeva, Ujjawal Dubey among others], who have become paragons of excellence not only in India but also internationally. Renowned for its commitment to fostering emerging talent, GenNext offers designers invaluable opportunities to refine their skills, providing a gateway for them to claim their well-deserved spotlight in the dynamic world of fashion.

As the 37th edition heralds a new chapter, these four talented individuals are poised to make a lasting impact with their winning collections, contributing to the ever-evolving narrative of the Indian fashion landscape. Like every season, entries were welcomed for the GenNext program across India. The shortlisted designers showcased their collections to a distinguished jury comprising Sunanda Khaitan, Vice President, Lakmē; Sabina Chopra, GenNext Mentor; Rochelle Pinto, Head of Editorial Content, Vogue India; Tina Tahiliani Parikh, Executive Director, Ensemble; Kunal Rawal, renowned Indian fashion designer and Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands Ltd. Speaking on the GenNext program Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands Ltd. said, “It brings us immense joy to witness the continued success of our GenNext program, which has consistently nurtured remarkable young talent.

For over a decade, the program has played a pivotal role in introducing exceptional designers, many of whom have left a lasting impression on the Indian and global fashion industry. As we welcome the winners of the 37th batch of GenNext designers, we wish for their continued growth and impact on the fashion industry.”

ALSO READ-Lakme Academy Leads in Bridal Makeup Training

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]