‘Oppenheimer’ Triumphs with 4th Golden Globe

The Christopher Nolan directorial ‘Oppenheimer’ won its 4th award at the Golden Globes as it bagged the trophy for Best Picture – Drama.

Fellow nominees in the category included ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, ‘Maestro’, ‘Past Lives’, ‘The Zone of Interest’ and ‘Anatomy of a Fall’.

‘Oppenheimer’ is a biographical thriller film starring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist credited with being the “father of the atomic bomb” for his role in the Manhattan Project — the World War II undertaking that developed the first nuclear weapons.

The film, based on the 2005 biography ‘American Prometheus’ by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, chronicles the career of Oppenheimer, with the story predominantly focusing on his studies, direction of the Manhattan Project during World War II and his eventual fall from grace due to his 1954 security hearing.

The official X handle of the Golden Globes congratulated the team and wrote: “Best Picture – Drama goes to Oppenheimer! #GoldenGlobes.”

Best Score Award Goes to Ludwig Goransson

Biographical thriller film ‘Oppenheimer’ directed by Christopher Nolan is gaining momentum at the Golden Globe Awards as after Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor Male, the film won the Best Score – Motion Picture award.

Composer Ludwig Goransson, who designed the haunting score for the film, took the trophy home.

Robert Downey Jr. won the Golden Globe for the Best Supporting Actor for one of 2023 biggest blockbusters ‘Oppenheimer’.

This marks his 4th Golden Globe win after ‘Short Cuts’, ‘Ally McBeal’ and ‘Sherlock Holmes’.

He played the villainous Lewis Strauss in the film.

Cillian Murphy Takes Best Actor

The Christopher Nolan directorial ‘Oppenheimer’ is leading the pack at the Golden Globe Awards as its lead actor Cillian Murphy won the trophy for Best actor – drama for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist credited with being the “father of the atomic bomb” for his role in the Manhattan Project—the World War II undertaking that developed the first nuclear weapons.

Cillian Murphy edged out Bradley Cooper for ‘Maestro’, Leonardo DiCaprio for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, Colman Domingo for ‘Rustin’, Andrew Scott for ‘All of Us Strangers’ and Barry Keoghan for ‘Saltburn’.

The official X handle congratulated the actor and wrote: “Congratulations to Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer on your WIN for Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Drama! #GoldenGlobes.”

The 81st Golden Globe Awards are currently underway at the Beverly Hills, California.

Indian audience can stream the award show on Lionsgate Play

