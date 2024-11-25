UAE issues new law to transform arts sector 

The law establishes a comprehensive framework for regulating non-profit arts institutions while offering a host of benefits to the arts industry, professionals, and talented artists….reports Asian Lite News

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced a federal decree-law aimed at empowering the nation’s arts sector.

The law establishes a comprehensive framework for regulating non-profit arts institutions while offering a host of benefits to the arts industry, professionals, and talented artists.

The legislation seeks to promote artistic creation, attract talent, and foster a thriving creative economy. By facilitating initiatives such as private museums, temporary art exhibitions, and theatrical performances, the law emphasises inclusivity, encouraging artistic activities that resonate with the wider community. It also promotes values of tolerance and coexistence through creativity.

The decree law enables local authorities to provide incentives, including tax and customs exemptions for art institutions and collections, subject to compliance with legal requirements. Artistic institutions could receive financial support through endowments, grants, and sponsorships while benefiting from simplified licensing procedures overseen by the Ministry of Culture or local authorities.

Moreover, the law defines permissible artistic activities, including visual and audio arts, performing arts, literature, music, and film screenings. It underscores the role of new technologies and virtual platforms in expanding access to art collections and exhibitions.

Stringent safeguards are incorporated to ensure that artistic activities do not incite hatred or sectarian, racial, or religious conflicts. All artistic endeavours must be licensed by competent authorities to ensure compliance.

The initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to consolidating its position as a global hub for arts and culture, aligning with its broader vision of fostering creativity and cultural excellence.

